Space Jam: A New Legacy Clip Shows Granny Getting Savage

Space Jam: A New Legacy hit the ground running with its debut trailer, which featured not only the full reveal of the villains and the Tune Squad but also a myriad of cameos from the Warner Bros. roster. It also featured a look at Granny, who is by far one of our favorite members of the Tune Squad already and we haven't even seen the movie. That continues to be the case with a new clip, which features Granny not only dishing out damage on the court but doing so to Megan Thee Stallion's Savage, which just makes it all the better. She's also enjoying a martini in the locker room with Lola Bunny, though Lebron isn't that thrilled about it. You can check out the full clip in the video below.

The clip starts out with Granny's memorable moves on the court after she takes a bit longer to get to the center of it, and after her stylish moves she taunts the opposing team. We then see more clips of Tweety, though she's getting stomped on by the opposing team and flattened as they make their way to the rim (poor Tweety), as well as a glimpse at Road Runner.

The clip ends with Granny pouring a martini at halftime but Lebron comes in so she hides it. When Lebron brings it up Granny says "haters gonna hate" and goes to drink it but Daffy Duck takes it and splashes himself in the face with it. You can check out the full clip in the video above, and the official description can be found below.

"Welcome to the Jam! NBA champion and global icon LeBron James goes on an epic adventure alongside timeless Tune Bugs Bunny with the animated/live-action event “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” from director Malcolm D. Lee and an innovative filmmaking team including Ryan Coogler and Maverick Carter. This transformational journey is a manic mashup of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids.

When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even “King” James by playing the game their own way."

Space Jam: A New Legacy hits theaters and HBO Max on July 16th.