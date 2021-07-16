Space Jam 2 Trailer Includes Kong, Joker, Iron Giant, Game of Thrones Dragon, and More

We finally have the first trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy, and Warner Bros. did not shy away from utilizing their vast catalog of characters. After James is transported to this new world to try and save his son, he becomes part of the Tune Squad, and when the team finally gets to the tournament, there are characters pulled from just about every area of WB's vast movie, tv, and animated universes. That includes some of the bigger characters (in the literal sense) like Iron Giant, the mighty King Kong, and a certain dragon from Game of Thrones, but there are way more in the trailer, and we've highlighted where you can find them starting on the next slide.

The trailer also included Fred and Wilma Flintstone and Betty and Barney Rubble (with Bam Bam running alongside), Yogi Bear and Boo-Boo, Jabberjaw, Captain Caveman, the Thundercats' Cheetara, Pennywise, the Jetsons, Space Ghost, and the Scooby-Doo gang, just to name a few, but there are even more.

The DC Universe is also present, as Joker, Catwoman, and Robin all make appearances, but no eyes on Batman yet. That said, we imagine the Dark Knight will eventually make an appearance.

You can check out all the images on the next slides and the official description can be found below.

"Welcome to the Jam! NBA champion and global icon LeBron James goes on an epic adventure alongside timeless Tune Bugs Bunny with the animated/live-action event “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” from director Malcolm D. Lee and an innovative filmmaking team including Ryan Coogler and Maverick Carter. This transformational journey is a manic mashup of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even “King” James by playing the game their own way."

Space Jam: A New Legacy hits theaters and HBO Max on July 16th.