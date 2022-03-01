Space Jam Leaving Its Streaming Home at Midnight

More than 25 years after first hitting theaters and defying expectations, Space Jam remains a wildly popular film amongst fans around the world. Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes are movie heroes in many households, making Space Jam a bit of a staple in the era of streaming. The film has bounced around between a few different services over the last couple of years, appearing on the likes of Hulu, Netflix, and HBO Max at one point or another. On Monday, Space Jam will be on the move yet again.
Space Jam has been available to stream on Hulu for quite a while but it’s set to depart the service once the clock strikes midnight on the west coast. The film is leaving Hulu at the end of February, and there is currently no word as to where it will be available to stream next. It didn’t appear on the March release calendars for Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, or Paramount+.
Unfortunately, Space Jam is just one of many movies leaving Hulu on Monday night. Here’s the full list of films exiting the streaming service on February 28th:
1984
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
All Is Lost
The Ambassador
An American Citizen
The Apparition
The Babysitter
Behind Enemy Lines
Beyond JFK
Broken Arrow
Carpool
Casualties of War
Clockstoppers
The Conversation
Crocodile Dundee
Deck the Halls
Don’t Say a Word
The Duchess
Election
Fight Club
Flightplan
The French Connection
Glory
Gone Girl
Goodbye Lover
The Haunting
Hidalgo
Hide and Seek
Holy Man
The Hunted
The Hunter
Intersection
The Interview
The January Man
Kollek
The Last Castle
Liar
Lost In Space
The Love Guru
Mean Creek
The Mexican
The New Age
The Nutcracker
Open Range
The Princess Bride
Q&A
Racing With the Moon
The Raid 2
Role Models
Roxanne
The Saint
Second Best
Semi-Pro
Seven
Shanghai Noon
She’s Out of My League
Sinister
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow
Sommersby
Space Jam
Step Up
The Stepfather
The Stepford Wives
Stripper
Sunchaser
That Night
That Thing You Do!
Todo Cambia
Trolls World Tour
Turtle Beach
What a Girl Wants
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Which of these movies are you most disappointed to see leaving Hulu at the end of the month? Let us know in the comments!