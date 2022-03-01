Space Jam Leaving Its Streaming Home at Midnight

More than 25 years after first hitting theaters and defying expectations, Space Jam remains a wildly popular film amongst fans around the world. Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes are movie heroes in many households, making Space Jam a bit of a staple in the era of streaming. The film has bounced around between a few different services over the last couple of years, appearing on the likes of Hulu, Netflix, and HBO Max at one point or another. On Monday, Space Jam will be on the move yet again.

Space Jam has been available to stream on Hulu for quite a while but it’s set to depart the service once the clock strikes midnight on the west coast. The film is leaving Hulu at the end of February, and there is currently no word as to where it will be available to stream next. It didn’t appear on the March release calendars for Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, or Paramount+.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately, Space Jam is just one of many movies leaving Hulu on Monday night. Here’s the full list of films exiting the streaming service on February 28th:

1984

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

All Is Lost

The Ambassador

An American Citizen

The Apparition

The Babysitter

Behind Enemy Lines

Beyond JFK

Broken Arrow

Carpool

Casualties of War

Clockstoppers

The Conversation

Crocodile Dundee

Deck the Halls

Don’t Say a Word

The Duchess

Election

Fight Club

Flightplan

The French Connection

Glory

Gone Girl

Goodbye Lover

The Haunting

Hidalgo

Hide and Seek

Holy Man

The Hunted

The Hunter

Intersection

The Interview

The January Man

Kollek

The Last Castle

Liar

Lost In Space

The Love Guru

Mean Creek

The Mexican

The New Age

The Nutcracker

Open Range

The Princess Bride

Q&A

Racing With the Moon

The Raid 2

Role Models

Roxanne

The Saint

Second Best

Semi-Pro

Seven

Shanghai Noon

She’s Out of My League

Sinister

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow

Sommersby

Space Jam

Step Up

The Stepfather

The Stepford Wives

Stripper

Sunchaser

That Night

That Thing You Do!

Todo Cambia

Trolls World Tour

Turtle Beach

What a Girl Wants

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Which of these movies are you most disappointed to see leaving Hulu at the end of the month? Let us know in the comments!