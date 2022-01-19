Everything Leaving Hulu in February 2022

As we approach February in a couple of weeks, streaming services are starting to prepare for the next month of content ahead. On Tuesday, Hulu got the ball rolling by announcing the full list of movies and TV shows that will be added to its lineup in February. Unfortunately, the arrival of new titles also means the loss of some old ones. Hulu also revealed the list of movies set to exit its ranks, and there are quite a few popular titles on their way out.

A couple of popular movies are leaving the service in the early days of February, with The Peanut Butter Falcon exiting on the 4th and Antebellum set to leave on the 5th. Logan, Hugh Jackman’s acclaimed final outing as Wolverine, leaves Hulu on Valentine’s Day. Most of the films leaving, however, don’t make their exit until the very end of the month.

On February 28th, Hulu will lose the likes of Trolls World Tour, Space Jam, Fight Club, Gone Girl, Lost in Space, The Princess Bride, Sinister, and quite a few others.

Here’s the full list of titles leaving Hulu next month:

FEBRUARY 4

The Peanut Butter Falcon

FEBRUARY 5

Antebellum

FEBRUARY 10

Tonight You’re Mine

FEBRUARY 13

The Dictator

FEBRUARY 14

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs

The Hate U Give

Logan

FEBRUARY 28

1984

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

All Is Lost

The Ambassador

An American Citizen

The Apparition

The Babysitter

Behind Enemy Lines

Beyond JFK

Broken Arrow

Carpool

Casualties of War

Clockstoppers

The Conversation

Crocodile Dundee

Deck the Halls

Don’t Say a Word

The Duchess

Election

Fight Club

Flightplan

The French Connection

Glory

Gone Girl

Goodbye Lover

The Haunting

Hidalgo

Hide and Seek

Holy Man

The Hunted

The Hunter

Intersection

The Interview

The January Man

Kollek

The Last Castle

Liar

Lost In Space

The Love Guru

Mean Creek

The Mexican

The New Age

The Nutcracker

Open Range

The Princess Bride

Q&A

Racing With the Moon

The Raid 2

Role Models

Roxanne

The Saint

Second Best

Semi-Pro

Seven

Shanghai Noon

She’s Out of My League

Sinister

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow

Sommersby

Space Jam

Step Up

The Stepfather

The Stepford Wives

Stripper

Sunchaser

That Night

That Thing You Do!

Todo Cambia

Trolls World Tour

Turtle Beach

What a Girl Wants

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

