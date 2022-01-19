Everything Leaving Hulu in February 2022

As we approach February in a couple of weeks, streaming services are starting to prepare for the next month of content ahead. On Tuesday, Hulu got the ball rolling by announcing the full list of movies and TV shows that will be added to its lineup in February. Unfortunately, the arrival of new titles also means the loss of some old ones. Hulu also revealed the list of movies set to exit its ranks, and there are quite a few popular titles on their way out.
A couple of popular movies are leaving the service in the early days of February, with The Peanut Butter Falcon exiting on the 4th and Antebellum set to leave on the 5th. Logan, Hugh Jackman’s acclaimed final outing as Wolverine, leaves Hulu on Valentine’s Day. Most of the films leaving, however, don’t make their exit until the very end of the month.
On February 28th, Hulu will lose the likes of Trolls World Tour, Space Jam, Fight Club, Gone Girl, Lost in Space, The Princess Bride, Sinister, and quite a few others.
Here’s the full list of titles leaving Hulu next month:
FEBRUARY 4
The Peanut Butter Falcon
FEBRUARY 5
Antebellum
FEBRUARY 10
Tonight You’re Mine
FEBRUARY 13
The Dictator
FEBRUARY 14
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
The Hate U Give
Logan
FEBRUARY 28
1984
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
All Is Lost
The Ambassador
An American Citizen
The Apparition
The Babysitter
Behind Enemy Lines
Beyond JFK
Broken Arrow
Carpool
Casualties of War
Clockstoppers
The Conversation
Crocodile Dundee
Deck the Halls
Don’t Say a Word
The Duchess
Election
Fight Club
Flightplan
The French Connection
Glory
Gone Girl
Goodbye Lover
The Haunting
Hidalgo
Hide and Seek
Holy Man
The Hunted
The Hunter
Intersection
The Interview
The January Man
Kollek
The Last Castle
Liar
Lost In Space
The Love Guru
Mean Creek
The Mexican
The New Age
The Nutcracker
Open Range
The Princess Bride
Q&A
Racing With the Moon
The Raid 2
Role Models
Roxanne
The Saint
Second Best
Semi-Pro
Seven
Shanghai Noon
She’s Out of My League
Sinister
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow
Sommersby
Space Jam
Step Up
The Stepfather
The Stepford Wives
Stripper
Sunchaser
That Night
That Thing You Do!
Todo Cambia
Trolls World Tour
Turtle Beach
What a Girl Wants
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Are you disappointed to see these titles leaving Hulu? Let us know in the comments!