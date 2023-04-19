Space Wars: Check Out An Exclusive Clip From Olivier Gruner's New Indie Sci-Fi Movie

Indie distributor Uncork'd Entertainment has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip from Space Wars: Quest For the Deepstar, a new, obviously self-aware love letter to sci-fi and Star Wars that stars Michael Paré (Streets of Fire, Eddie and the Cruisers), Olivier Gruner (Nemesis, Showdown in Manila), and Sarah French (Pretty Boy, Automation). The movie is set for digital release on May 2nd, with some theatrical play dates beginning April 21st, and has just been selected for screening at this year's Miami International Science Fiction Film Festival. It centers on a father-daughter team of space scavengers who must race against a band of evil mercenaries to reach the legendary treasures on board a lost mythical freighter. Their quest will force them to navigate a universe filled with giant monsters, aliens, robots and a mortal enemy seeking vengeance.

In the clip, seen below, we see that Olivier Gruner is ready to fight...whoever, and wherever. In one scene, he's squaring off against Paré on board what looks like a space ship, and then mid-punch it cuts to another battle between Gruner's character and French's, on an alien world with what looks to be a combination of the Sarlacc and one of the Graboid from Tremors.

You can see it below.

The movie also stars Tyler Gallant (ALPHA WOLF), Rachele Brooke Smith (NIGHTMARE SHARK), Anahit Setian (AUTOMATION), Jed Rowen (BLIND), Elise Muller (DOLLS), and Sadie Katz (WRONG TURN 6).



In recent months, the film won the Golden Marquee Award for Best Feature Film and the Outstanding Producing Award at the Zed Fest Film Festival. It also won the Gold Award for BEST Sci-Fi Feature at the Hollywood Independent Filmmaker Awards and Festival, a Gold Award and Silver Award for Feature and Directing at the Hollywood Gold Awards, and an "Outstanding Performance" Award for Sarah French and Diamond Award for "Best Actor in a Sci-Fi" for Michael Pare' at the New York Best Actor & Director Awards.



Garo Setian, producer / director of the award-winning sci-fi film Automation, directs and edits from a screenplay by Joe Knetter (BLIND), based on a story by Setian and Knetter. Producers are Jeff Miller (THE RUSSIAN BRIDE), Robert Parigi (AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.), 'Evil' Ted Smith (GUARDIAN OF THE REALM), Ben Stobber (DEATH CLUB), and Joanna Fang (BRITNEY LOST HER PHONE), along with Garo and Anahit Setian, Joe Knetter, Sarah French and Bill Klinakis. Miller also executive produces with Ronnie D. Lee (THE TOYBOX).



Space Wars: Quest for the Deepstar is a co-production between Hungry Monster Entertainment, Millman Productions, and Ron Lee Productions.



Michael Su is Director of Photography, Anthony Pearce is Production Designer, Jo Anna Heckman is Costume Designer, 'Evil' Ted Smith is lead prop fabricator, Steve Clarke and Paul Knott provide the visual effects, Jeff Farley handles practical creature FX and the music is by Joel Christian Goffin.



Uncork'd Entertainment is handling distribution and worldwide sales.

Here's a rundown of screening events happening over the next couple of weeks for Space Wars: