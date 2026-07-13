Spaceballs 2 Story Officially Revealed, With Shots Fired at Star Wars & Disney: “Somehow, Dark Helmet Returned”

Spaceballs is finally getting its long-awaited sequel, and Spaceballs: The New One is already feeling like it could potentially ride the same gut-busting wave of satire that has made the original film a cult classic. The pitch-perfect marketing campaign for Spaceballs 2 continues today, with a new synopsis for the film and a new teaser poster. And both are just… perfection.

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Take a look below at the new teaser poster and synopsis for Spaceballs: The New One, and learn more about the “story” that will be holding together the barrage of jokes that will be fired off. Once again, Star Wars is the core piece of content for Spaceballs to poke fun at, and the last Star Wars movie released in theaters certainly gave them a lot of material for mockery.

Spaceballs: The New One Story Details Explained

MGM/UA

According to the official synopsis from Amazon/MGM, Spaceballs: The New One, “Somehow, Dark Helmet has returned! 40 years after the events of the first Spaceballs, 50 years after the events of Star Wars: A New Hope, and 1 year after the events of The Devil Wears Prada 2, the galaxy is once again under threat.

A threat so evil, so unstoppable, so completely lacking in any original ideas, that it has vowed to bring back the past… every last bit of it.

With Lone Starr in hiding, Queen Vespa on the throne, and the Schwartz stretched thinner than a franchise releasing TV episodes theatrically, the only hope for the galaxy is Vespa’s undisciplined son, Prince Starburst, and a mysterious Palace advisor named Destiny.

Together, they must find Lone Starr, Yogurt, and any other iconic legacy characters fans are demanding before they discover the hard way that, while some threats you can fight, the reboot is not one of them.”

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It’s hard to imagine a better (read: snarkier) take on the state of the modern Star Wars franchise than what you read above. Ouch. Disney/Lucasfilm must already be feeling the burn, and we haven’t even gotten a full trailer yet!

The line “Somehow, Dark Helmet has returned!” is an especially savage dog whistle to the fandom, which is still reeling from the baffling decision for the Star Wars sequel trilogy to bring back Emperor Palpatine/Darth Sidious in the final film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Palpatine’s return remains one of the biggest Duex ex Machina disasters in modern cinema, as you can tell from the big revelatory line about it being, “Somehow, Palpatine has returned!” 7 years after The Rise of Skywalker‘s release, Star Wars is still trying to explain that “somehow.”

Spaceballs 2 Poster Brings Back One of the Original’s Best Gags

Who didn’t full-belly laugh at the moment in Spaceballs when Darth Helmet follows (literal) orders to have his troopers “comb the desert” looking for Princess Vespa? The sight of an Ace comb was both a pun-heavy sight gag and a sly cultural signal that helped Spaceballs appeal to a diverse demographic, like so many Mel Brooks films tend to do (see also: Blazing Saddles).

Bringing it back for this teaser poster is a sly indicator to fans that The New One will very much be walking in the footsteps of ‘The Old One,’ and that the Brooks’ wide-appealing comedic spirit is still very much alive in this film. On a deeper comedic level, it’s also another sly jab at Star Wars, which has had trouble ever leaving the sands of Tatooine behind, to the point of Star Wars: The Force Awakens nearly retreading the same dunes as A New Hope.

Spaceballs: The New One will be in theaters on April 23, 2027. Stay tuned to our Comic-Con 2026 coverage for updates in the coming weeks, and discuss fandom with us on the ComicBook Forum!