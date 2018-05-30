Movies

The Internet Reacts to Jamie Foxx Being Cast as Spawn

It looks like Todd McFarlane and Blumhouse have officially found the next Spawn… and the […]

By

It looks like Todd McFarlane and Blumhouse have officially found the next Spawnand the Internet has a lot of feelings about it.

Earlier today, it was announced that Jamie Foxx has been cast as Al Simmons/Spawn in the upcoming Spawn reboot. After five years of Foxx campaigning for the role, and previous rumors suggesting he was up for the part, the actor/singer is now set to play the part in the film, which will also serve as McFarlane’s directorial debut.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you would expect, fans of Spawn have had quite a reaction to Foxx’s casting, ranging from excitement to hesitancy to questioning why Michael Jai White isn’t reprising his role from the original 1997 film. Here’s a round-up of some of those reactions.

@DammySensei

@IrishBeast78

@TheChanceMorgan

@Oh_So_Cinematic

@Mediocre_Spidey

@Grapplnpolymath

@ReeseCole17

@BossMantlemoto

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts