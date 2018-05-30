The Internet Reacts to Jamie Foxx Being Cast as Spawn

It looks like Todd McFarlane and Blumhouse have officially found the next Spawn… and the Internet has a lot of feelings about it.

Earlier today, it was announced that Jamie Foxx has been cast as Al Simmons/Spawn in the upcoming Spawn reboot. After five years of Foxx campaigning for the role, and previous rumors suggesting he was up for the part, the actor/singer is now set to play the part in the film, which will also serve as McFarlane’s directorial debut.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you would expect, fans of Spawn have had quite a reaction to Foxx’s casting, ranging from excitement to hesitancy to questioning why Michael Jai White isn’t reprising his role from the original 1997 film. Here’s a round-up of some of those reactions.

@DammySensei

Pretty excited for Jamie Foxx to be #Spawn and if the creator/director of Spawn had him in my mind from the start, then this movie could be dope pic.twitter.com/JxmoUi1jKm — Dammy C. Oshikoya (@DammySensei) May 29, 2018

@IrishBeast78

So it’s official & Jamie Foxx is #Spawn? He’s a solid actor, excellent when he leaves his ego at the door, but I feel that this is a safe choice. I would have preferred some fresh blood in the role. Fingers crossed it kicks ass anyway! — Lee Doherty (@IrishBeast78) May 29, 2018

@TheChanceMorgan

I have a good feeling #Spawn is getting the movie he deserves! @blumhouse is one of the best production companies working today, @iamjamiefoxx is always great in everything, and @Todd_McFarlane is super passionate and clearly has a very unique take on what the movie should be! — Chance Morgan (@TheChanceMorgan) May 29, 2018

@Oh_So_Cinematic

Since Jamie Foxx is Spawn, hopefully he’ll actually have more dialogue than initially reported. #Spawn pic.twitter.com/oMfm3IO45a — Robert Mott (@Oh_So_Cinematic) May 29, 2018

@Mediocre_Spidey

@Grapplnpolymath

How Jamie Foxx gonna take two roles that Michael Jai White was good at? #spawn #miketyson pic.twitter.com/3usNBWq7Sh — Jason Payne Infinity War Grief Counselor (@Grapplnpolymath) May 29, 2018

@ReeseCole17

Man I’d gladly play the role of “bad guy 2” just to see @iamjamiefoxx on set as #Spawn. I can’t wait to see this. — Reese (@ReeseCole17) May 29, 2018

@BossMantlemoto