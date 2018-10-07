Spawn: Todd McFarlane Reveals First Details About the Redesigned Costume

Earlier this year, Greg Nicotero announced that he was returning to the world of Todd McFarlane‘s Spawn for the upcoming new film.

Nicotero worked on the first Spawn film, released in 1997. Since then, he’s become much better known for his work on AMC’s hit adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s The Walking Dead.

ComicBook.com spoke to Todd McFarlane about the new film and the work that Nicotero has been doing on Spawn’s new live-action look.

“I did see Nicotero this morning,” McFarlane said. “He’s been bugging me, saying ‘Todd we have to get together, I’m bringing something, I want to show you something.’ So I said ‘Ok, ok” and met him this morning and went up the stairs and then…I saw it. I saw for the first time physically, my Spawn.”

McFarlane confirms it was everything he could have hoped for.

“Oh god yes,” McFarlane said. “I didn’t know he had gone that far into modeling. We got to the design stage fairly quickly and I know we wanted to keep the momentum going so they just went with it.”

Of course, McFarlane had a hand in the design as well.

“Oh yeah,” he said. “I mean Greg and his team just vomited out all these visuals after I gave them my verbal. Then I said, ‘Yes, no, maybe.’ It allowed me to then explain, ‘The reason I said no to this set of designs is because of this thing.’ It just allowed us to land on something that took a little bit of everything while staying true to who and what Spawn is.

“The stuff that looked too creature-like, I can’t go there, right? Because Spawn still needs to be super-hero-esque. I know I still have to stay within the framework of, ‘This is still a human.’ So what I was doing, was more, ‘That texture on this, and the spike on that, you need to put all that on this,’ and that’s kind of where we landed.

“I’m already going to be testing the bounds of the fans. I can’t go too far. It has to feel like it’s a man to at least 90 percent. But it can still be supernatural. It just won’t be Jamie Foxx with some makeup, or him with a rubber mask, it’s going to be more dramatic than that.”

