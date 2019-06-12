Spice Girls Animated Movie Is In The Works

Few groups are as iconic as the Spice Girls, and now after years of will or won’t they reunions all five members will be uniting once again, though it won’t be on stage. Instead, it will be courtesy of a new animated project from Paramount Animation, as a new Spice Girls movie is in development. The project currently has no release date, but starting in 2020 Paramount Animation is looking to release two of these projects a year, so 2020 or 2021 looks likely for Spice Girls.

It’s rare to get all five of the Spice Girls working on a project, as even in their most recent reunion tour it only featured four of the five. The animated Spice Girls movie will feature all five returning though, including Melanie Brown (Scary Spice), Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice), and Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice). The new movie will feature classic Spice Girls songs but will also have the group making new songs, which should make fans quite happy.

Paramount Animation president Mireille Soria told THR that the Spice Girls “had an idea that we’ve been developing”, and also added that “they are very involved.” The new project will be produced by Simon Fuller and Karen McCullah and Kiwi Smith are currently writing the screenplay.

The last time the original five got together on the big screen was the famous 1997 movie Spice World, which came right at the peak of their popularity during 1997. They released their original album Spice in 1996, which spawned hits like Wannabe, Say You’ll Be There, and 2 Become 1, while 1997’s Spice World featured Spice Up Your Life, Too Much, and Stop.

The group would later reunite in 2000 for the album Forever, though this iteration only featured Emma, Melanie, Victoria, and Melanie. While Holler and Let Love Lead the Way. Now four members of the group have started touring a bit, but Victoria didn’t join them. At least now fans will be able to hear all their voices together once more.

