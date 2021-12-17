Tobey Maguire Trends After Original Spider-Man Trilogy Villain Confirmed To Be Returning

By Kofi Outlaw

It's been confirmed that Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is the latest Spider-Man movie character to be returning for Marvel's Spider-Man 3. And now that Spider-Man 2's Doc Ock is back, Marvel fans are hyped for the possibility of original Spider-Man movie actor Tobey Maguire returning as well. Right now Twitter, the Molina news has sparked a secondary trending topic dedicated to Maguire, as fans (en masse) share their hopes that Tobey Maguire's return will be announced imminently - or at the very least that all this retro Spider-Man movie casting will inspire Maguire to consider a return for Spider-Man 3.

Check out Spider-Man fans' epic rally cry for Tobey Maguire to appear in Marvel's Spider-Man 3.

What Are We Doing Here?

This is a MUST, right? Otherwise, what are we doing here? 

Now Tobey...

So we've gotten a few thrills so far (Jamie Foxx's Electro, now Molina's Dr. Octopus) but the main event is still getting Tobey Maguire and/or Andrew Garfield back. 

Only A Matter Of Time...

The clock is ticking Sony... Christmas is almost here. We want our presents! 

Tears of Joy

Seeing all these different Spider-Men together will make fans more emotional than Sony and Marvel could ever imagine. 

What If It's Just The Villains Tho...

That would be the ultimate cop-out. Fans would be Maaaaaaad. 

No Coincidence

It feels like Spider-Man 3 is opening the door to something much bigger by bringing back Tobey Maguire and/or Andrew Garfield - but what is it????

So Much Joy

Just the thought of seeing the original movie Spider-Man appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting fans through this dark winter. 

It's not confirmed until it's confirmed. Keep your fingers crossed and pray hard. Lets end 2020 on an upswing. 

