Tobey Maguire Trends After Original Spider-Man Trilogy Villain Confirmed To Be Returning
It's been confirmed that Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is the latest Spider-Man movie character to be returning for Marvel's Spider-Man 3. And now that Spider-Man 2's Doc Ock is back, Marvel fans are hyped for the possibility of original Spider-Man movie actor Tobey Maguire returning as well. Right now Twitter, the Molina news has sparked a secondary trending topic dedicated to Maguire, as fans (en masse) share their hopes that Tobey Maguire's return will be announced imminently - or at the very least that all this retro Spider-Man movie casting will inspire Maguire to consider a return for Spider-Man 3.
Check out Spider-Man fans' epic rally cry for Tobey Maguire to appear in Marvel's Spider-Man 3.
What Are We Doing Here?
If Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland on set together isn't revealed in a photo recreating this moment then what's the point? pic.twitter.com/fXfFCgqCF6— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) December 8, 2020
This is a MUST, right? Otherwise, what are we doing here?prevnext
Now Tobey...
Okay Doc Ock is cool but I am once again asking for Tobey and Andrew pic.twitter.com/puhAHz12V7— ☀️ (@rejectedhannah) December 8, 2020
So we've gotten a few thrills so far (Jamie Foxx's Electro, now Molina's Dr. Octopus) but the main event is still getting Tobey Maguire and/or Andrew Garfield back.prevnext
Only A Matter Of Time...
we got Jamie Foxx back as Electro and we got Alfred Molina back as Doc Ock
it’s really only a matter of time before Andrew and Tobey are confirmed and that Spider-Man 3 is gonna be Spider-Verse related. pic.twitter.com/iJqkItsoXe— Luke (@qLxke_) December 8, 2020
The clock is ticking Sony... Christmas is almost here. We want our presents!prevnext
Tears of Joy
After all these rumors this movie is looking to be the best MCU movie, if Tobey and Garfield are really in it I’m gonna cry— Safwat (@Safwatric420) December 8, 2020
Seeing all these different Spider-Men together will make fans more emotional than Sony and Marvel could ever imagine.prevnext
What If It's Just The Villains Tho...
Imagine we legit never get Tobey or Andrew and literally just get all their villains pic.twitter.com/xCYSnRvivC— Alex 🍥 Loves YOU. (@alexismenacing) December 8, 2020
That would be the ultimate cop-out. Fans would be Maaaaaaad.prevnext
No Coincidence
Tobey Maguire universe and Andrew Garfield universe merging with MCU universe? pic.twitter.com/rjm3Z6diEg— The Battinson🦇🦇🦇 (@BattinsonBatman) December 8, 2020
It feels like Spider-Man 3 is opening the door to something much bigger by bringing back Tobey Maguire and/or Andrew Garfield - but what is it????prevnext
So Much Joy
The possibility that Tobey Maguire might be back as Spider-man fills me with so much joy.— ✠ᛒᛚᛖᛖᛞᛁᚾᚷ ᛗᛖ✠ (@MasterofpunsV13) December 8, 2020
Just the thought of seeing the original movie Spider-Man appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting fans through this dark winter.prevnext
Slide 8
WHO SAID TOBEY MAGUIRE AND ANDREW GARFIELD STFU DON'T GIVE ME FALSE HOPES— grogu stan account (@raggedyval) December 8, 2020
It's not confirmed until it's confirmed. Keep your fingers crossed and pray hard. Lets end 2020 on an upswing.prev