Tobey Maguire Trends After Original Spider-Man Trilogy Villain Confirmed To Be Returning

It's been confirmed that Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is the latest Spider-Man movie character to be returning for Marvel's Spider-Man 3. And now that Spider-Man 2's Doc Ock is back, Marvel fans are hyped for the possibility of original Spider-Man movie actor Tobey Maguire returning as well. Right now Twitter, the Molina news has sparked a secondary trending topic dedicated to Maguire, as fans (en masse) share their hopes that Tobey Maguire's return will be announced imminently - or at the very least that all this retro Spider-Man movie casting will inspire Maguire to consider a return for Spider-Man 3.

