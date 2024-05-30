Spider-Man 4: Bad Boys For Life Co-Director Plays Coy About Directing Rumors

Bilall Fallah, one of the two directors of Bad Boys For Life and the upcoming Bad Boys: Ride or Die, had nothing to say about rumors that he could be on deck to direct the next big-screen Spider-Man movie. When a fan site called him over at a Bad Boys: Ride or Die event to ask whether he and his collaborator Adil El Arbi might take on ol' Webhead, Falah just laughed and reached out to cover the camera lens, indicating he can't talk about it. Of course, some people will take this as an admission he is in talks with Marvel about the project, but it's equally likely he's just trying to have fun with the rumors while they last.

The pair, who are credited onscreen as Adil & Bilali, have already dipped their toes into the superhero pool -- although they don't have much to show for it. They directed Batgirl, starring Leslie Grace, Michael Keaton, J.K. Simmons, and Brendan Fraser. The movie was almost complete when it was scrapped by Warner Bros. Discovery, who decided to shelve the project and claim it as a loss on their taxes.

You can see the video below.

The success of Bad Boys For Life helped make the pair fairly sought-after in Hollywood, so it's certainly not out of the question that Marvel could be eyeing them for a project -- whether it's Spider-Man or something else. With Jon Watts, who directed the previous three live-action Spider-Man movies, now out of the picture, the director's chair is wide open.

In Bad Boys: Ride or Die, wise-cracking Miami cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are back in action when they learn that their former captain was posthumously framed for working for a drug cartel, igniting a mission to uncover the truth of the conspiracy to find out who set up their late superior. Not only do they hope to restore the honor of their late captain, but also find out who set him up and who might be putting targets on their backs next.

Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, Jacob Scipio, Joe Pantoliano, and DJ Khaled all return to star in the fourth entry in the series, which adds Tasha Smith, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Melanie Liburd, and Tiffany Haddish. Bad Boys: Ride or Die also brings back Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. Bad Boys: Ride or Die releases in theaters on June 7th.