Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Reportedly Has Multiple Versions in Theaters

As it turns out, you probably didn't see the same version of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse others saw elsewhere around the globe. Thanks to TikTok, eager Marvel fans have started to notice little differences between the showings dependent on location. Now, an editor on the movie has seemingly confirmed there are, in fact, different cuts of the film being shown to different theater locations.

While retweeting one of the aforementioned TikToks pointing out the differences in the latest Spider-Verse flick, editor Andy Leviton confirmed the notion. "I was wondering when people might start noticing...," the filmmaker tweeted on his account.

I was wondering when people might start noticing… https://t.co/E6G9tUXmDE — Andy! Leviton (@AlliterAndy) June 23, 2023

The minute changes between cuts is a major location why many think the third film in the franchise, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, will be delayed from its March 2024 release date. In fact, one artist who's worked on the films has said work has yet to even begin on the project.

"They've announced that Beyond the Spider-Verse will be released in March of next year. I've seen people say, 'Oh, they probably worked on it at the same time,' There's no way that movie's coming out then," the artist said in a recent chat with Vulture. "There's been progress on the pre-production side of things. But as far as the production side goes, the only progress that's been made on the third one is any exploration or tests that were done before the movie was split into two parts. Everyone's been fully focused on Across the Spider-Verse and barely crossing the finish line. And now it's like, Oh, yeah, now we have to do the other one."

