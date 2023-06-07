Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Producer Discourages Fans From Trashing Other Movies

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the #1 movie in the world right now, having earned over $200 million in its opening weekend and a 96% score from both critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. That has the filmmakers pretty excited for obvious reasons, but apparently some fans are taking the moment to lift up their movie by talking negatively about other films. Producer Chris Miller, the Clone High and The Lego Movie mastermind who helped develop the first Spider-Verse movie, isn't having any of that, though, and took to social media to thank fans for their support and encourage them to resist that temptation.

Miller said in a post that he was excited by the outpouring of support and the enthusiasm of the audience, but encouraged them to focus on the positivity that the movie has engendered so far, and avoid the negativity that so often comes with online fandom.

"There's no need to put down other films while celebrating this one. Let's ride this positive feeling," Miller posted to Twitter.

You can see the post below.

Loving the outpouring of love and joy and passion and appreciation of #SpiderVerse – it warms my heart!

But there’s no need to put down other films while celebrating this one. Let’s ride this positive feeling! pic.twitter.com/VNkhDiUlW4 — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) June 6, 2023

Here's the official synopsis for the film, which is in theaters now:

Miles Morales returns to the big screen with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse now playing in theaters after premiering on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham.