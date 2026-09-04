Spider-Man: Brand New Day Becomes Only Second Movie Ever to Cross Major Box Office Milestone

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has exceeded every projection and expectation imaginable. The Tom Holland-led blockbuster is breaking box office records as often as we eat breakfast, surpassing even the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most surefire successes. Remarkably, the film also marks the first time that Marvel characters owned by Sony, Disney, Fox, Universal, and platforms such as Marvel Television appeared together in one movie. Positive reviews from critics no doubt helped put butts in theater seats, and word of mouth among casual moviegoers has been similarly influential. People seem to love just about every aspect of the film, but a quality that stands out for many is how much it feels like a proper Spidey movie. Gone are the reality-ending stakes of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Brand New Day returns Spider-Man to his friendly neighborhood roots and has a blast doing it, and fans are quite enthusiastic about it. In fact, they’re so enthusiastic that they’ve just helped Spidey reach an incredible number at the domestic box office.

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The official box office numbers for Spider-Man: Brand New Day for yesterday confirm the film brought in $1.64 million on Thursday, giving it a domestic gross of $899.76M. Though numbers for Friday aren’t in, the film will clearly cross $900 million mark domestically today, becoming the second film in history to do so. Star Wars: The Force Awakens was the first to reach the milestone. This is a staggering haul, especially after considering the kinds of films to which Brand New Day is inevitably compared (looking at you, all four Avengers movies). Now that it’s crossed this tough-to-reach number, can Spidey go even further?

How Much Higher Can Spider-Man: Brand New Day Climb at the Box Office?

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day‘s runaway success proves two things: that people aren’t as done with the MCU as many might have believed, and that Spidey will always resonate with just about everyone. What’s more, Holland is a pitch-perfect Spidey/Peter Parker, deftly conveying the honesty, goodness, and purity that have endeared the character to so many for so long. The film has already passed $2 billion worldwide, which begs the question: How much higher can it climb? Could Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and director Destin Daniel Cretton carry it to $3 billion?

No, Brand New Day almost certainly won’t reach $3 billion. It certainly deserves to, but that doesn’t mean it will happen. It currently sits at $2.3 billion, a more than respectable haul but not quite on pace to reach that elusive number. After all, it’s nearing the end of its theatrical run, so a slowdown is expected. But $2.3 billion isn’t exactly chump change, and it’s a number only eight films in history have been able to achieve. Either way, Kevin Feige and the other Marvel execs are no doubt thrilled about Brand New Day‘s impressive showing at the box office, and it wouldn’t be surprising if a sequel was announced before the end of the year. Brand New Day further cements the fact that Spidey will always have an audience, and that no matter who you are or where you come from, you’ll connect with his struggles.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day doesn’t have a streaming release yet, so if you haven’t seen it, go while it’s still playing.