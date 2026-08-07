Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars Got New Writers, and It’s Exactly Who Marvel Fans Want Right Now

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the major comeback that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has needed, earning over a billion dollars worldwide in just its first week of release. More importantly, Brand New Day has gotten overwhelming praise from Marvel fans, critics, and causal viewers alike, with the overwhelming consensus being that the film tells a very compelling character-driven story within the larger sandbox of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, the writers of the film are finding their careers opening up in a big way, including a major opportunity to work on another pivotal Marvel Studios film series.

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It’s now been confirmed that Spider-Man: Brand New Day writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers were brought in to work on the scripts for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. For many Marvel fans, this will be a sign that Marvel Studios saw what worked with Brand New Day and took steps to ensure the same quality carried over to its all-important Avengers films.

Avengers: Doomsday Gets Two New Writers (The Best In the MCU Right Now)

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During the press tour for Spider-Man: Brand New Day‘s release, director Destin Daniel Cretton made a slight slip-up when he reavaled in an interview that McKenna and Sommers had left during production of the film to work on Avengers. The Wrap took that kernel of information and did some follow-up with Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers directly, and got confirmation that it was true.

“We’re happy to say we are involved with the Avengers. We can’t really say much more than that,” Sommers said. “We love working with Marvel, and we have a relationship with the Russos, and it’s a pleasure. It’s a real pleasure.”

Previously, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely were expected to re-team with the Russo Bros for Doomsday and Secret Wars, with Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron helping write Secret Wars. That team got whittled down to McFeely and Waldron working on Doomsday, before Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers were brought in.

How Much of A Rewrite Does Avengers: Doomsday Need?

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It’s currently unclear how much of a re-write McKenna and Sommers did of Waldron and McFeely’s Avengers: Doomsday script, and how much influence they have on the screenplay for Secret Wars. It’s not hard to imagine why Marvel Studios tapped them, though: Avengers: Doomsday will be playing in the biggest sandbox of Marvel characters ever assembled onscreen; yet the trailers and teasers for the film have not revealed much in the way of a central theme, or dramatic character arcs.

Even more ominous have been rumors that there are issues with Avengers: Doomsday, specifically with pulling together all the multiversal spectacle into a cohesive and powerful dramatic story, and pulling off a jaw-dropping climax. Since Spider-Man: Brand New Day told a powerful Spider-Man-centered story with the Punisher, Hulk and Jean Grey all in the mix, there’s good reason to hope they can do the same with Doomsday – including a compelling story for Robert Downey Jr.’s Doom.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is in theaters. Avengers: Doomsday has a release date of December 18th.