Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Gag Reel Is the Best Thing You’ve Seen Since the Last Avengers Press Tour

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is not only the most successful Spider-Man movie ever; it’s also the highest-grossing movie of all time (domestically). It earned $2.5 billion worldwide, drew in a new generation of Spider-Man fans, and restored faith in the Marvel Cinematic Universe brand with its crossover cameos and X-Men connections. Now the film is releasing on digital and video-on-demand platforms, which means the first behind-the-scenes extras are getting released as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

MCU movies are known to have some really fun gag reels, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day may very well hit another big milestone by having one of the funnier ones we’ve seen. Check it out for yourself below!

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Gag Reel Confirms The MCU’s Funniest Crew

Marvel Studios – Sony

Tom Holland and Jon Bernthal were the bromance of 2026, as both actors starred in summer’s two biggest blockbusters: Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. It’s also a known fact that Bernthal and Holland came up in the business together and have been friends for a long time; that certainly came across during the press tour for both movies, and it certainly comes across in this blooper reel.

Not to be outdone, Mark Ruffalo is known to have a bit of fun on a Marvel movie set, especially when he’s doing motion capture for the Hulk. As the blooper reveal, Ruffalo is just a sharp when doing banter as Banner. At this point, it’s almost a mandatory part of any MCU Spider-Man movie that we get to see real-life couple Tom Holland and Zendaya vibing on set behind the scenes. It looks cuter than ever in this footage. It’s also nice to see that new additions to the MCU like Tramell Tillman and Sadie Sink also had fun on set, especially during the heavier portions of the third act. Meanwhile, Florence Pugh is living her best life on set in that bathhouse pool.

The gag reel for ‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY’ has been released. pic.twitter.com/Tphfmh2AAv — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) October 6, 2026

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now available for rent or purchase on digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video. What’s your favorite MCU movie blooper reel? Let us know in the comments!