Spider-Man Fans Are Taking Over New York Comic Con with Guinness World Record Stunt This October (EXCLUSIVE)

Sure, Batman might be one of the most popular superheroes ever and last summer definitely belonged to Superman. But This year, it’s all about another beloved and iconic hero: Spider-Man. Thanks to the blockbuster hit Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Marvel’s Wall-Crawler is more popular than ever, but it’s a popularity that goes well beyond the big screen. Spider-Man comics continue to be big hits, and we’re pretty sure that as we get closer to Halloween there are going to be a lot of people suiting up to defend their own neighborhoods as the hero — or at least their candy hauls. We can’t blame them. Spider-Man is iconic in no small part because he’s relatable. He’s the hero that makes anyone believe that they can be a hero, too which is why next month Jazwares and Disney Consumer Products are teaming up to give fans a chance to do something heroic, or rather historic, when it comes to Spider-Man at New York Comic Con.

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On Thursday, October 8th, hundreds of Spider-Man fans will gather during New York Comic Con in an official attempt to make history with a Guinness World Records official attempt for the largest gathering of people dressed as Spider-Man. The event, which will take place at the Javits Center, will be a family-friendly experience with attendees gathering in one place as they aim to break the current world record of 685 participants. The official attempt is set to take place around 8 p.m. ET at the NYCC Main Stage.

“Spider-Man has always been about the power of everyday people stepping up to do something extraordinary. It’s why I’m thrilled to host this moment and lead the fan community in making pop-culture history live at NYCC,” Jeremy Padawer, president of Jazwares said. “As an official costume partner for Marvel, this is our way of bringing that spirit to life for fans in a way only Jazwares can do. We’re inviting Spider-Man fans to show up, suit up, and help us make history.”

You Can Be Part of Spider-Man History (Here’s How)

If the idea of being part of a huge gathering of Spider-Men and making history sounds like the kind of heroics you want to be a part of, you’re in luck: you are absolutely invited to participate! Here’s what you need to know. First and foremost, the Guinness World Record attempt is open to New York Comic Con attendees with a valid Thursday or 4-Day badge. Don’t have a Spider-Man costume of your own? That’s not a problem, either. Jazwares will provide complimentary Spider-Man costumes in adult and kid sizes (limited on per person while supplies last), though fans are welcome to bring their own Spidey suits so long as they meet the official guidelines. Costumes for the gathering must complete the classic Spidey look, which includes signature red mask, boots, and red-and-blue suit with web detailing and spider emblem — and it must be Spider-Man, not other characters from the Spider-Man universe. Participants can also get a commemorative enamel pin for being part of the record attempt.

image courtesy of jazwares

To get involved, NYCC attendees can register online here to participate. Costumes can be retrieved on Thursday, October 8th starting at 1 p.m. ET in the Javits Center Inner Roadway at the Jazwares fan zone booth. Once you’ve suited up, line up begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Main Stage Queue Hall. The official record attempt will take place around 8 p.m. And of course, it won’t just be about the record attempt. The experience will bring the Spider-Man community together for entertainment, surprises, and fun. It’ll just be about making heroic history, too while celebrating one of the best superheroes ever. For more information about the records attempt, you can head to Jazwares’ website here, or visit them on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and TikTok.