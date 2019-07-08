Spider-Man: Far From Home Writers Want Kraven as a Villain

If the writers of Spider-Man: Far From Home had their way, we would see a Spider-Man movie from the pens of Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers with Kraven the Hunter or Spot as a villain. The duo teamed up for the massive hit that is Spider-Man Far From Home which released over the holiday weekend following their first Marvel Cinematic Universe effort on Ant-Man and The Wasp. Having written Ghost and Mysterio as villains, they have a couple of favorite Spidey baddies which came to mind when asked.

“That’s a tough one,” McKenna told ComicBook.com. “It’s also so tough because we’re dealing with MCU and Sony with it all, and some office would be like, ‘Well, you can’t use that one.’ Or what about this villain? ‘Oh, well, Fox owns that villain.’ But now that things have changed with Disney with Fox…”

“I’ve always had a soft spot for Kraven the Hunter,” Sommers chimed in. He’s not the only one. Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts expressed a similar interest.

McKenna, meanwhile, had another villain come to mind. “We read a lot of [Spider-Man’s] comics that were fun,” McKenna said. “There were some really great storylines with him. Spot seems like a really cool villain.”

Ultimately, the duo have not yet been hired for another entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so they should be keeping their ideas to themselves, and they are. “We’re not getting paid, we’re not hired on the next one, so why are you all our ideas for the next one right now,” McKenna joked.

For now, fans can head out to theaters and enjoy the duo’s work on Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio villain. As it turns out, they did consider including alternative villains but kept landing on Mysterio.

“There were definitely a couple of the other iconic character danced around, and wondering if could be combined, two at the same time, but it all kept coming back to Mysterio,” McKenna said. “And Mysterio was the serious one, because okay, how do you do the stuntman-turned-magician with springs on his feet…”

“The fish bowl on his head,” Sommers added.

“So it was scary, but we then finally committed and we went out on a lot of different roads with him, then ultimately kept coming back to making him like the Mysterio from the comic book in terms of being a con artist and trying to, even at the end, trying to make Peter, Spider-Man, the villain of the story,” McKenna explained. “So we leaned into that, and tried to ground it as well as we could and use the MCU’s past so that is the illusion, it worked, it didn’t require him to build a giant amusement park in an abandoned lot.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now playing in theaters.