Did Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Heroes Tease a Major Marvel Hero's Debut?

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’s creative team might be teasing a major Marvel hero’s debut. One of the most common questions coming out of the theater from Spider-Verse was which characters would make an appearance in the assumed sequel. That post-credits stab with Spider-Man 2099 seemed to hint at much bigger things in the works for part two. Well, Silk could be swinging onto the silver screen, if the latest post from Phil Lord and Chris Miller is any indication. They were talking about the practice of wearing masks on Twitter, and one spider-centric example came to mind. Fans were enthused by the drop and immediately got to speculating in the replies. For now, all we have is the creators’ previous comments that the second film will go bigger and better.

"Look, we wanted to make a movie that felt like it was the tip of the iceberg," Lord told Comicbook.com last year. "You could imagine all of these other things. So it's music to our ears that people could imagine a Spider-Noir film, and the Spider-Ham insane cartoon."

"Right. We still have the horse," Miller continued. "We've got to put the cart behind it. So we'll let it ride down the road a few blocks before we get too big for our britches."

Previous comments to Deadline seem to back this kind of thinking up as well. Sony struck gold with Spider-Verse and now they’re looking to take complete advantage of that rich stable of characters on other platforms. Some of the Spidey characters will even be getting a crack at TV in live-action according to the movie’s creative team.

“We are developing a handful of live-action shows using Sony’s Marvel characters, of which there are like 900 characters,” Miller explained. “We’re figuring out a way to develop the shows so that each are their own unique experience but are also related.”

“We’ve been talking to a lot of potential teammates for trying to do something not like anything else that’s been done on television,” Miller hinted. “It’ll be a little while before it all comes together and is on the air, but I think it is going to be something really special... Hopefully, we’ll know in the next few months where it’ll be and what the schedule will be."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.