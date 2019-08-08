Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Producer Teases a “Handful” of Live-Action Marvel TV Projects

After the Oscar-winning success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, it looks like Phil Lord and Chris Miller‘s time in the Marvel world isn’t coming to an end anytime soon. During an appearance on the Television Critics Association press tour for their upcoming show Bless the Harts, Miller revealed that their deal to make TV shows using Sony’s Marvel characters will include some live-action ventures.

“We are developing a handful of live-action shows using Sony’s Marvel characters, of which there are like 900 characters,” Miller revealed (via Deadline). “We’re figuring out a way to develop the shows so that each are their own unique experience but are also related.”

To some, this will surely be a surprise, as some had assumed that the projects would be animated when Lord and Miller’s deal was officially announced back in April. This was largely thanks to a separate report from January, which hinted that Spider-Verse TV spinoffs were being considered by Sony. And although Miller didn’t say whether or not the shows would be based on Spider-Man-related characters, he spoke about the creative process that would go into these in-development shows.

“We’ve been talking to a lot of potential teammates for trying to do something not like anything else that’s been done on television,” Miller teased. “It’ll be a little while before it all comes together and is on the air, but I think it is going to be something really special… Hopefully, we’ll know in the next few months where it’ll be and what the schedule will be.”

With roughly 900 Marvel characters reportedly under Sony’s umbrella, it will certainly be interesting to see how these TV adaptations ultimately tale shape. On the film side of things, Sony obviously has Venom and the upcoming Morbius, and has been developing films around Black Cat, Silver Sable, Kraven the Hunter, and Jackpot.

“Well, that’s the thing about the Spidey universe. There are so many characters; we haven’t even scratched the surface of it,” producer Amy Pascal said in an interview earlier this year. “I’m always getting calls from [former Amazing Spider-Man writer] Dan Slott saying, ‘But you haven’t done this one yet! You haven’t done that one yet!’”

