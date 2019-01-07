‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Wins Best Motion Picture Animated At Golden Globes

Sony Pictures Animation’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has been awarded Best Motion Picture – Animated during Sunday’s 76th Annual Golden Globes.

“We’re in an alternate universe where we win this,” joked producer and co-writer Phil Lord when accepting the award, handed out by the cast of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther.

“Thank you [Hollywood Foreign Press Assocation] for recognizing such an unusual movie. This is a ridiculous — look at all these people — collaboration amongst many filmmakers, starting with our directors Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, [and] Rodney Rothman.”

Lord and producer Chris Miller also thanked Spider-Man producers Avi Arad and Amy Pascal, both on hand when accepting the award, as well as producer Christina Steinberg, Miles Morales co-creators Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli, and Spider-Man co-creators Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.

Nominees in the category included Disney-Pixar’s 14-years-later sequel to The Incredibles, the Brad Bird-directed and scripted Incredibles 2 (one nomination), Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Wreck-It Ralph sequel Ralph Breaks the Internet (one nomination), Mamoru Hosoda’s Mirai (one nomination), and Wes Anderson’s stop-motion animated Isle of Dogs (two nominations, including Best Original Score for Alexandre Desplat).

Incredibles 2 was the odds-on favorite to win the trophy, with the first-ever award for the category handed out to Pixar’s Cars in 2007.

Pixar has been awarded the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature seven more times, winning the gold for Ratatouille, WALL-E, Up, Toy Story 3, Brave, Inside Out, and Coco.

Walt Disney Animation Studios, nominated eight times in the 12 years since the category was established, has won only twice, taking its first Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature for Frozen before winning again three years later with Zootopia.

There has only been two years where a Disney studio did not win the prize: 2012, where the award went to the Steven Spielberg-directed The Adventures of Tintin, and 2015, where the award was won by DreamWorks Animation’s How to Train Your Dragon 2.

Mirai and Isle of Dogs‘ nominations marked the first Best Animated Feature nods for Studio Chizu and Fox Searchlight Pictures, respectively, and the fourth for Spider-Verse producers Sony Pictures Animation, who in past years were nominated in the category on behalf of Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, Arthur Christmas, and Hotel Transylvania.

Critically, Spider-Verse fared best with 97% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, topping Incredibles 2 (94%), Mirai (92%), Isle of Dogs (89%) and Ralph Breaks the Internet (88%).

Incredibles 2 also emerged over the summer as the highest-grossing animated movie domestically, taking in a super-powered $608 million, making it the only animated film to earn more than $500 million at the domestic box office. Its $1.24 billion worldwide haul made it the second-highest grossing animated movie of all time, behind only Disney’s Frozen ($1.27 billion).

Pixar’s superhero sequel and Sony’s animated Spider-Man are projected to be the Oscar frontrunners expected to battle it out for Best Animated Feature during the 91st Academy Awards next month.