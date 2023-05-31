Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Spider-Woman Live-Action Movies In Development at Sony According to Amy Pascal

Miles Morales' Spider-Man and Spider-Woman are getting live-action movies, according to Amy Pascal. During the premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in LA, Pascal was asked directly if a Miles Morales live-action movie is in the works. According to Pascal: "You'll see all of it. It's all happening."

Longtime Spider-Man movie and TV producer Avi Arad also threw the Spider-Woman character in the mix, stating that a Spider-Woman movie will happen "sooner than you expect. I cannot tell you yet, but it's coming."

Will Spider-Verse Animated Lead to Live Action?

(Photo: aggro-one)

As Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to premiere in theaters, there's a growing rumor that this animated trilogy could be opening doors (literal and figurative) to live-action projects in Sony's Spider-Man Universe. Those theories converge on Miles Morales being the first convert, as Miles has become a much bigger icon in the last few years. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse took a slow-burn rise to an Oscar win and worldwide popularity, launching Miles Morales into the mainstream. The hit video game Marvel's Spider-Man then continued the momentum, introducing a digital version of Miles Morales who then got his own spinoff game, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales in 2020. As of this year, Miles Morales is once again set to be THE biggest face of the Spider-Man brand, with Across the Spider-Verse now releasing in theaters, and a sequel video game with Miles and Peter Parker, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, already hyped as THE video game event of fall 2023.

With all that (money, branding) on the table, Sony would be somewhat foolish for not keeping the gas pedal down. A third and final animated film – Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse - is already slated for release in Spring 2024. If that film doesn't end with Miles Morales being introduced into live-action, it will be a disappointment and arguably a big miss for the franchise.

(Photo: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Similarly, Spider-Woman is a character/property that the Spider-Verse animated films have made far more popular than in years past. Hailee Steinfeld has wracked up massive Marvel cred by playing live-action Hawkeye/Kate Bishop and voicing Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman in the Spider-Verse animated films. Issa Rae will also voice the Jessica Drew version of Spider-Woman in Across the Spider-Verse, while Sydney Sweeney will play the Julia Carpenter version of Spider-Woman in the live-action Madame Web movie next year. That's at least three Spider-Woman characters Sony could build a live-action film around – if not all of them.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now opening in theaters.

Source: Variety