Spider-Man: No Way Home Figure Offers Best Look Yet at Tom Holland's New Costume

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures did some pretty cool things with the latest installment of the Spider-Man franchise, Spider-Man: No Way Home. No Way Home brought the multiverse into the forefront by bringing back all of the villains from previous Spider-Man movies and even Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's Wall Crawlers. In the film, all three Spider-Men have to team up to take on all of their greatest enemies, and this leaves a huge impact on Tom Holland's Peter Parker. By the end of the film, everyone in the Marvel Cinematic Universe remembers forgets who Peter Parker is and he's forced to go out on his own, and he even creates a new costume by himself. The new costume was a blend of all three Spider-Man suits giving the MCU's Peter Parker a fresh start. We couldn't exactly see the suit due to the fact that the scene it was revealed in was set at night time, but a new toy has given us a good look at Holland's new costume.

Hot Toys has revealed a new collectible figurine of Holland's new costume at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home. In the images released of the toy we see that there's a new spider insignia on the suit and a much brighter blue on the legs and torso. It looks very accurate to the classic comic book look which will please any big Spider-Man fan. You can check out the images of the toy below!

🚨| NEW LOOK AT SPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME FINAL SWING SUIT FROM HOT TOYS!!! 🕷️🕸️ pic.twitter.com/j7JSl5ZrDA — Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan3news) December 16, 2022

Is Tom Holland Returning for a Fourth Spider-Man film?

Recently, Sony executive Tom Rothman spoke with Deadline and revealed he wants Holland to return for a fourth film as well as Zendaya and director Jon Watts.

"That whole group, we hope," Rothman replied when asked if Holland, Zendaya, and Watts are returning. "Then there are movies I would call adjunct to the Spider-Man universe. That's Kraven, which we're shooting now, and Madame Web, which we'll start in the spring with S.J. Clarkson directing. And then there are many Marvel characters that are standalone. When I took over Sony, it was said, 'Oh, Sony has no IP.' Not true. We actually had fantastic IP. We just needed to focus on it. We had Jumanji,Bad Boys, Uncharted. Ghostbusters, another example. Just before I got here, they took a turn down a road that didn't work out that well. But because of Jason Reitman and his relationship with Ivan, may he rest in peace, we were able to resuscitate that into a tremendous success, both theatrically and in home entertainment."

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. The film stars Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, J.K. Simmons, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Thomas Haden Church, Rhys Ifans and Willem Dafoe.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available in 4K, Blu Ray, and digital download!

