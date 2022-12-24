Spider-Man's Tobey Maguire Reveals His Favorite Superheroes, Including DC Characters

Marvel Studios released Spider-Man: No Way Home over a year ago and fans went crazy over the film's use of the multiverse. Not only did it bring back multiple villains from previous Spider-Man movies, it brought back Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as both of their respective Peter Parker / Spider-Man. Both of the Spider-Man actors had to team up with Tom Holland's version of the character to take on their greatest foes that included Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Sandman, Electro, and even The Lizard. Maguire has spoken about his experience returning as the Wall Crawler, but he has never told fans this. During a recent Reddit Ask Me Anything, the actor revealed his favorite superheroes. You can check out his response below, which includes some DC characters.

"Same problem with pasta. So many good ones, it's too hard to choose," Maguire told fans. "Batman, Superman, some of those Jedis, The Hulk, Iron Man, Wolverine, Spider-Man of course, and more."

Is Tom Holland Returning for a Fourth Spider-Man film?



Recently, Sony executive Tom Rothman spoke with Deadline and revealed he wants Holland to return for a fourth film as well as Zendaya and director Jon Watts.

"That whole group, we hope," Rothman replied when asked if Holland, Zendaya, and Watts are returning. "Then there are movies I would call adjunct to the Spider-Man universe. That's Kraven, which we're shooting now, and Madame Web, which we'll start in the spring with S.J. Clarkson directing. And then there are many Marvel characters that are standalone. When I took over Sony, it was said, 'Oh, Sony has no IP.' Not true. We actually had fantastic IP. We just needed to focus on it. We had Jumanji,Bad Boys, Uncharted. Ghostbusters, another example. Just before I got here, they took a turn down a road that didn't work out that well. But because of Jason Reitman and his relationship with Ivan, may he rest in peace, we were able to resuscitate that into a tremendous success, both theatrically and in home entertainment."

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. The film stars Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, J.K. Simmons, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Thomas Haden Church, Rhys Ifans and Willem Dafoe.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available in 4K, Blu Ray, and digital download!

What do you think about his choice? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!