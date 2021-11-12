Spiderwick Chronicles Disney+ TV Series Announced

Disney+ has officially found its latest fantasy series. During Friday’s Disney+ Day event, it was revealed (via Variety) that a television adaptation of The Spiderwick Chronicles will be making its way to the streaming platform. It is unclear exactly when the series will be making its debut on the streaming service, or who will be among its cast. The franchise, which is based on the children’s book series from Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, previously had a film adaptation, which was released by Paramount Pictures in 2008 and starred Freddie Highmore, Sarah Bolger, Mary-Louise Parker, Martin Short, Nick Nolte, and Seth Rogen.

https://twitter.com/disneyplus/status/1459184246698905601?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The series revolves around a magical field guide for fairies, leading a trio of children into a magical world filled with goblins, ogres, brownies, boggarts, hobgoblins, trolls and more. DiTerlizzi and Black’s book series consisted of five books — The Field Guide, The Seeing Stone, Lucinda’s Secret, the Ironwood Tree, and The Wrath of Mulgarath. It also spawned the spinoff series Beyond the Spiderwick Chronicles, which included the three novels The Nixie’s Song, A Giant Problem, and The Wyrm King.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Hol and I had received many letters from kids telling us of their experiences with faeries, and I had been making field guides to dragons and monsters since I was a kid, so we knew there was something magic there,” DiTerlizzi explained in a 2008 interview with FanBolt. “And Holly knows that folklore so well. We thought it would be cool to tell a story of modern day kids thrust into the realm of faeries.”

“When Tony and I first met, one of the things we talked about was faery folklore so this was the perfect project for us to do together,” Black echoed. “We love the idea that kids might take the Field Guide and go out into their back yards or parks and look for evidence of faeries. If they do, they’ll probably find it.”

What do you think of Disney making a Spiderwick Chronicles TV show? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.