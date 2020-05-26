Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods Netflix Poster Released

Ahead of the film's release in three weeks, Academy Award winner Spike Lee has released the official poster for his next joins, the Netflix original film Da 5 Bloods. Lee's new film explores the experience of African American soldiers who fought in the Vietnam War, making the debut of its poster on Memorial Day very prescient. In a post on Twitter with the attached one sheet, Lee wrote: "On This Day We Salute Those Who Gave Their Lives In Service To Our Country." Check it out below and watch the full trailer for the film in the player above. Da 5 Bloods arrives on Netflix on June 12th.

(Photo: NETFLIX)

Da 5 Bloods stars Delroy Lindo, Norm Lewis, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Clarke Peters as four veterans who return to Vietnam in the present day to collect the remains of their fallen commander, played by Chadwick Boseman, as well as dig up a treasure that they buried in the jungle years ago. The group is joined by the concerned son of Lindo's character, played by Jonathan Majors. The film also features performances from Melanie Thierry, Paul Walter Hauser, Jasper Paakonen, Johnny Tri Nguyen, Van Veronica Ngo, and Jean Reno.

The official Da 5 Bloods synopsis from Netflix, reads: "From Academy Award Winner Spike Lee comes a New Joint: the story of four African American Vets — Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis), and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock, Jr.) — who return to Vietnam. Searching for the remains of their fallen Squad Leader (Chadwick Boseman) and the promise of buried treasure, our heroes, joined by Paul's concerned son (Jonathan Majors), battle forces of Man and Nature — while confronted by the lasting ravages of The Immorality of The Vietnam War."

On This Day We Salute Those Who Gave Their Lives In Service To Our Country. #DA5BLOODS STREAMS GLOBALLY JUNE 12TH ON NETFLIX. pic.twitter.com/UPRglsrSZx — Spike Lee (@SpikeLeeJoint) May 25, 2020

Da 5 Bloods marks Lee's first feature film since 2018's BlacKkKlansman, which was nominated for a total of six Oscars, including Best Picture. It ended up taking home the statue for Best Adapted Screenplay, netting Lee the first Academy Award of his illustrious career. Lee co-wrote Da 5 Bloods with Danny Bilson, Paul DeMeo, and Kevin Willmott.

The new film is also the latest collaboration between Lee and the streaming service, having previously created the television adaptation of his hit film She's Gotta Have It. The comedy based on his 1986 movie ran for two seasons, with all nineteen episodes directed by Lee, before Netflix cancelled it.

