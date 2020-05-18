Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods Trailer Released by Netflix

June is arriving in just a couple of weeks, which means that the latest Spike Lee Joint is right around the corner. The streaming giant has once again teamed up with the Academy Award-winning filmmaker for another venture, this time transporting audiences into the jungles of Vietnam. The new film is called Da 5 Bloods, and it explores the experience of African American soldiers who fought in the Vietnam War. On Monday morning, Netflix released the official trailer for Da 5 Bloods, which you can find in the video above!

Da 5 Bloods stars Delroy Lindo, Norm Lewis, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Clarke Peters as four veterans who return to Vietnam in the present day to collect the remains of their fallen commander, played by Chadwick Boseman, as well as dig up a treasure that they buried in the jungle years ago. The group is joined by the concerned son of Lindo's character, played by Jonathan Majors.

The film also features performances from Melanie Thierry, Paul Walter Hauser, Jasper Paakonen, Johnny Tri Nguyen, Van Veronica Ngo, and Jean Reno.

Da 5 Bloods is Lee's first feature film since 2018's BlacKkKlansman, which was nominated for a total of six Oscars, including Best Picture. It ended up taking home the statue for Best Adapted Screenplay, netting Lee the first Academy Award of his illustrious career. Lee co-wrote Da 5 Bloods with Danny Bilson, Paul DeMeo, and Kevin Willmott.

Here's the official Da 5 Bloods synopsis from Netflix:

"From Academy Award Winner Spike Lee comes a New Joint: the story of four African American Vets — Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis), and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock, Jr.) — who return to Vietnam. Searching for the remains of their fallen Squad Leader (Chadwick Boseman) and the promise of buried treasure, our heroes, joined by Paul's concerned son (Jonathan Majors), battle forces of Man and Nature — while confronted by the lasting ravages of The Immorality of The Vietnam War."

What do you think. of the trailer for Da 5 Bloods? Are you looking forward to the newest Spike Lee Joint?

Da 5 Bloods arrives on Netflix on June 12th.

