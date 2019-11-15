The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run Trailer Released

It’s time, once again, to journey deep beneath the ocean’s surface to visit the city of Bikini Bottom. With the beloved animated series still going strong, and two feature films already released, SpongeBob SquarePants is gearing up for yet another adventure on the big screen. The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run is hitting theaters next spring, sending the titular character on a journey to find his missing pet snail, Gary. After unveiling the new title and poster for the film on Wednesday, Paramount dropped the first trailer for Sponge on the Run first thing Thursday morning.

Unlike the animated series, the new movie utilizes a 3-D style of animation, so it doesn’t have exactly the same feel as the SpongeBob you’re used to seeing, but everything else about it seems totally true to the iconic character. You can watch the full trailer for The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run in the video above!

This new movie was originally titled The SpongeBob Movie: It’s a Wonderful Sponge, and it was going to be an origin story for SpongeBob. There are still elements of that idea in Sponge on the Run, as the trailer shows a young version of the character when he first met Gary, giving weight to their journey together and tying into the disappearance of Gary in the movie.

Tom Kenny will once again voice SpongeBob SquarePants, and he’s joined by returning franchise stars Bill Fagerbakke, Clancy Brown, Lori Alan, Rodger Bumpass, and Carolyn Lawrence. Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, and Reggie Watts have also joined the cast in undisclosed roles. Long-time SpongeBob writer Tom Hill directs the new film and Hans Zimmer will provide the score.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run is set to hit theaters on May 22, 2020.