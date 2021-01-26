Spy Kids Reboot on the Way From Original Director Robert Rodriguez

✖

The Spy Kids are making a triumphant return to the screen! Rebooting and reviving franchises has the popular move in Hollywood as of late, with studios banking on well-known and nostalgic IP in order to drive ticket sales. It looks like Spy Kids is the next popular franchise to be getting the reboot treatment, as Skydance Media and Spyglass Media Group are looking to revive the family-friendly adventure series for a new generation.

According to a new report from Deadline, Spyglass recently partnered with Skydance in order to make a new Spy Kids film. Spyglass owns the rights to the franchise, but Skydance will lead the charge on the production. Perhaps the most exciting part of this Spy Kids news is that original director Robert Rodriguez will be returning to write and direct the reboot, which will center around a multicultural family.

While fans have been hoping to see a new Spy Kids movie for years now, news of a reboot right now may not seem all that surprising to those who have been keeping up with Rodriguez. The filmmaker recently released We Can Be Heroes on Netflix, which brought back the popular characters Sharkboy and Lavagirl. Once those heroes returned, many felt it was only a matter of time before Spy Kids made a comeback.

The original Spy Kids film was released back in 2001 and really surprised a lot of folks by hauling in $112 million at the domestic box office. The movie starred Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino, Alexa PenaVega, Daryl Sabara, Alan Cumming, Tony Shalhoub, Teri Hatcher, Cheech Marin, and Danny Trejo.

Believe it or not, it was actually Spy Kids that launched Rodriguez's hyper-violent Machete films, as Trejo's titular character first appeared alongside the family in the first Spy Kids. In addition to two Machete films, there were three Spy Kids sequels.

At this point, there is no word as to whether or not this new Spy Kids will be a full-on reboot of the original story, or if the characters from the franchise's previous films will still be part of the story.

Are you excited about the new Spy Kids movie? What are you hoping to see from Robert Rodriguez's return to the franchise? Let us know in the comments!