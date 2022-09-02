Spy Kids Reboot Wraps Production, Robert Rodriguez Shares Touching Set Photo

It's been over 20 years since Robert Rodriguez's beloved family film, Spy Kids, hit theatres and the director is returning to the fan-favorite franchise with a whole new cast. Shazam! star Zachary Levi and Jane the Virgin's Gina Rodriguez have been cast as the movie's lead parents and Everly Carganilla (The Afterparty) and newcomer Connor Esterson will play the titular spy kids. This week, Rodriguez announced that the project has wrapped production, and he shared adorable side-by-side photos from the new set and the set of Spy Kids 2.

"Just wrapped a new SPYkids for @Netflix, working with my son Racer Max! First foto is from the set of SPYkids 2 in 2002. Not much has changed, only now he's co-writer, co-producer, and a little heavier," Rodriguez wrote. You can check out the post below:

The new Spy Kids is also set to feature Shazam!'s DJ Cotrona and No Time To Die's Billy Magnussen. You can read Deadline's description of the reboot here: "This latest Spy Kids chapter is set after the children of the world's greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful game developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, leading them to become spies themselves to save their parents and the world." According to a previous report from Variety, there's no word on when the reboot will be coming to the streaming service.

"My most rabid fanbase all these years, by far, has been my kid films. My Spy Kids audience," Robert Rodriguez previously shared at Cinema-Con. "These kids watch those movies over and over because they're action films made for children and families, in particular at a time when they need empowerment. Netflix came to me [for We Can Be Heroes] because the Spy Kids movies had done just so well on their service. They said 'Could you make a series of films that do that?' And I said, 'I'd love to!'"

In addition to the Spy Kids reboot, Netflix and Rodriguez are also working on a sequel to We Can Be Heroes.

"They've been shocked at how well it's kept doing. They call it unstoppable," Rodriguez told Collider when speaking about Netflix and We Can Be Heroes. "They've never seen any movie behave like that. It just will not stop. Kids will just not stop watching it. And I think it happened with the Spy Kid movies, but you couldn't ever keep track of it, because you can't tell how many times kids watch it on VCR or watch on Disney channel. But now with their metrics, they can tell how many times a household is watching something again and again, through completion. Which a lot of the times when it's been a big opening weekend, it didn't mean people actually watched the whole movie. It means they watched five minutes or more."

Stay tuned for more updates about Spy Kids.