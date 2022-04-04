Squid Game Director Working on Next Movie, Killing Old People Club

After breaking streaming records with Squid Game, the biggest series is Netflix history, director Hwang Dong-hyuk has eyes on his next project. Yes, Squid Game is getting a second season, and Hwang is scripting that new season, but the filmmaker also has another project in the wings. This time, he’s setting his sights on a feature film, albeit one that will likely be every bit as crazy and violent as Squid Game.

Per Variety, Hwang spoke during a session at MipTV and revealed that he is working on a feature adaptation of the novel Killing Old People Club. The book is written by Umberto Eco and Hwang has already written a 35-page treatment for the film version. According to the filmmaker, Killing Old People Club will be “another controversial film.”

Squid Game was obviously controversial for quite a few reasons, mainly because it was an incredibly violent story. While talking about Killing Old People Club, Hwang explained that will be “more violent than Squid Game,” which will certainly catch the interest of fans of the series.

Hwang’s plate is certainly full, between the new film and the second season of Squid Game. There’s no telling what the next season will entail, but we do know that the villainous Front Man will have a larger role.

“I’m not really in the right place to be discussing season 2 in an official setting, but if there were to be a season 2, in the first season that we saw Gi-hun is a character whose humanity is shown through or exposed in certain situations,” Hwang explained during a virtual panel hosted by EW. “In other words, his humanity is shown through a very passive manner. But I would think that in the second season, what he has learned from the games and his experience in the first season, they will all be put to use in a more active manner.”

“And at the same time, as for the Front Man [Lee Byung-hun] who was also a past winner but became a Front Man, it’s like Darth Vader,” the creator continued. “Some end up Jedi and some become Darth Vader, right? I think that maybe Gi-hun will go through a certain critical point where he is put through a test as well.”

