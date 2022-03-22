Squid Game Creator Updates Fans on Season 2 Progress

Netflix has created plenty of original series over its history, with the likes of Stranger Things, Ozark, The Witcher, and The Queen’s Gambit just being a few of the live-action shows that have helped propel the streaming service to new heights. However, perhaps none have been more of a surprise hit than Squid Game, which arrived from South Korea and became a massive success following the arrival of its first season, and the creator has given fans an update on where season two is in terms of its production.

Hwang had this to say about the current status of Season 2 of Squid Games, which might mean that it will be some time before we see the killer schoolyard games make their way back onto Netflix:

“There will be more great games, that’s all I can say. I’m just still brainstorming and collecting the ideas for Season 2. I haven’t even started with the writing yet.”

Dong-hyuk also went onto the record regarding his surprise over the series’ success, with the creator spending years trying to bring the Squid Games to the public eye before it finally found its home on Netflix:

“Yeah in a way because who can expect this kind of success. I tried hard to make a successful show, but I never expected this much success. It’s a surprise.”

For those who have somewhat avoided the phenomenon that is Squid Game, the series followed Seong Gi-hun, a gambler that was struggling to stay afloat while owing a massive debt to collectors but given the opportunity to win some serious cash if he played in a series of challenges designed as playground games with serious consequences. While hundreds of players would start the game, only one would finish and walk away with not just enough money to pay off their debt, but enough money to live a life of luxury.

Following Squid Game’s success, the streaming service has begun working on more television series out of South Korea including the likes of All Of Us Are Dead, Hellbound, and The Silent Sea to name a few.

What do you want to see in the second season of Squid Game?

