Chris Pine Hopeful For Star Trek Return With Quentin Tarantino

Chris Pine is ready and hopeful to return to Star Trek, especially if Quentin Tarantino's plan of making an R-rated, intergalactic space saga comes to fruition. Pine currently gearing up for the release of Wonder Woman 1984, where he reprises his role as Steve Trevor following the debut in 2017's Wonder Woman movie. As DC fans get their wish of seeing more of Pine and Gal Gadot together, Star Trek fans have been left waiting for any updates about the actor returning to his popular Captain Kirk gig. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Pine opened up about the possibility of working with Tarantino on a Star Trek film.

"You know, I haven't [read a script]," Pine says. "I really, in terms of the Star Trek of it all, I wish I knew anything. I'm quite literally one of the last people ever to find out. So, I haven't read that script, I don't know where it is in development, I haven't read the Noah Hawley script, I have no idea what's happening in Star Trek land. But I love the character, I love the universe, I love my friends in it, you know, to have a Quentin take on it would be tremendously interesting and entertaining. You know, look, whatever happens, if I come back or not, it's a great universe, it deserves to have a future, and I hope that is the case."

Pine last portrayed Kirk in 2016's Star Trek Beyond. In the time since that movie's release, Tarantino has been revealed to be working on his own installation to the franchise but there has been no official word on whether or not its happening. Recently, Mark L. Smith opened up about writing a script for such a Tarantino film and it seems to have big plans for Captain Kirk.

“I wrote a Star Trek with Tarantino, and that was a sci-fi script on which I could have fun and lean into some bigger, broader things,” Smith told SFX Magazine. “Kirk is always just so fun. Tarantino and I had so much fun with him, because Kirk is just William Shatner, y’know? It’s like: you’re not sure who is who, so you can kinda lean into that. Because you watch Chris Pine and he’s playing Kirk, but he’s also playing William Shatner a touch.”

Rumors and reports have bounced back and forth in regards to whether or not Tarantino would get moving on a Star Trek movie. Star Trek has found a new stride with shows on CBS All Access in recent years, the streaming service soon to be converted to Paramount+.

In the mean time, fans can look forward to Pine's return as Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman 1984 which hits theaters and HBO Max on December 25.