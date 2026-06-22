Star Trek Legend Reveals Worf Star’s Upcoming Sci-Fi Movie with 3 Trek Stars

One of the most iconic sci-fi shows of the ’80s and ’90s was Star Trek: The Next Generation. The series not only revitalized that franchise and gave it new life on television after decades, but it has proven to be so influential for Trek that it’s something that they keep going back to with characters and stories. One of the most distinct things about Next Gen, though, is the closeness of the cast, many of whom have remained friends in the decades since then, collaborating on a slew of other projects together, some that aren’t even Trek-related in the slightest.

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While appearing on a recent episode of the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast, Star Trek: The Next Generation alum Jonathan Frakes revealed some new details about another new project from a beloved Trek star, teasing that his TNG co-star Michael Dorn (best known for his many appearances as the Klingon character, Worf) has just finished work on his own feature film, one that is another Trek reunion. Titled Life 2.0, the new film from Michael Dorn not only sees the Trek favorite write, direct, and star, but Dorn also financed the project, bringing along with him two other Trek favorites, Michelle Hurd and Marina Sirtis.

Michael Dorn’s New Movie Is a Star Trek Reunion

“[Dorn] just did a movie,” Frakes revealed. “He wrote, directed, and starred in a movie – a sci-fi, kind of Kubrick-esque movie, Kubrickian movie, with Michelle Hurd and Marina Sirtis and he. They shot it in London… I haven’t seen it yet. The script was great!” Frakes went on to tease the work that Dorn has done with the new film, adding: “He puts his f*cking money where his mouth is. He financed it and found the DP, and found the composer and found the editor!”

Dorn has been slowly offering updates about Life 2.0 on his Instagram, infrequently posting videos where he details the progress of the film. Previously calling it a “passion project,” Dorn has since revealed that post-production on Life 2.0 is officially complete. About one month ago, Dorn revealed he was “very happy” with the final cut of Life 2.0, praising the performances by Hurd and Sirtis, noting that it exceeded some of his expectations.

Though there is a photo from the film that has been making the rounds online (seen above) one of the biggest mysteries is what the movie is about at all. Even in his revelation, Frakes said nothing about it but noted it was akin to Stanley Kubrick’s works and had a great script. Dorn has offered some teases, though, revealing in another social media post that the film, which he called a labor of love, was a throwback to science fiction shows that he grew up watching.

As Trek fans are well aware, Michael Dorn and Marina Sirtis appeared opposite each other on Star Trek: The Next Generation for 176 episodes and four feature films, plus the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard. That series is also where Michelle Hurd got added ot the equation, as she joined the franchise as Commander Raffi Musiker, appearing alongside the legacy characters.

It remains to be seen when Dorn’s Life 2.0 will finally make its way out into the world, but based on social media posts from fans, it seems he may already be screening it for a select few. Knowing that the film is the brainchild of a Star Trek legend and also stars two other Trek alums, though, means this one is a must-see for die-hard fans.