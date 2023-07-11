Star Trek: The Original Series Little People Collector Set Drops As a SDCC 2023 Exclusive

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Fisher-Price's put an pop culture spin on their iconic Little People toys with Collector lineup of special edition figures that are targeted for adults. They've been a hit with adorable 2.5-inch figures based on characters from classic shows like Parks and Rec and The Office as well as movies like The Lord of the Rings series. Today they added the the original Star Trek crew to the collection with a set that's earmarked as an Entertainment Earth San Diego Comic-Con 2023 exclusive, but interested parties can reserve one online right here at EE for $24.99 (free US shipping on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout).

Naturally, the set includes Captain James T. Kirk with a phaser, First Officer Spock with a tricorder (he might also be giving the Vulcan salute, though it's hard to tell), Chief Communications Officer Nyota Uhura, and Chief Helmsman Hikaru Sulu. Each figure is wearing its iconic Starfleet uniform with the delta insignia and stands about 2 1/2-inches tall. Also make sure to take a close look at the packaging when it arrives. Fisher-Price loves to plant all kinds of Easter eggs on the boxes.

Entertainment Earth notes that "this item will first be sold at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 at the Entertainment Earth Booth #2343. If supplies remain after the show, your order will be filled and shipped to you then, in August 2023." You won't be charged until it ships, so you have nothing to lose if they all sell out at SDCC.

While you're at it, you might want to check out Little People Collector sets that launched back in June that are based on The Big Lebowski, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Suicide Squad (Comics), The Notebook, and the upcoming Barbie Movie. That's right, Ryan Gosling does double duty in this wave, which is probably some sort of record for the line. Pre-orders for all of the new Little People Collector sets can be found via the links below priced at $24.99 each.

The Big Lebowski Little People Collector Figure Set : Order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes Jeffrey "The Dude" Lebowski with his signature drink, Donny Kerabatsos and his bowling ball, Walter Sobchak with his "cheap urn" coffee can, and Maude Lebowski dressed in her dream sequence Viking costume

: Order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes Jeffrey "The Dude" Lebowski with his signature drink, Donny Kerabatsos and his bowling ball, Walter Sobchak with his "cheap urn" coffee can, and Maude Lebowski dressed in her dream sequence Viking costume Brooklyn Nine-Nine Little People Collector Figure Set: Order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes detectives Jake Peralta and Rosa Diaz, plus Captain Raymond Holt with Mr. Hootsworth and Sergeant Terry Jeffords with his beloved yogurt.