Mattel's Barbie The Movie Collection Includes Dolls, a Dreamhouse, and Pink Corvettes

The live-action Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken is shaping up to be the most interesting / bizarre movie event of the year. Maybe all years. We'll find out for sure when the film hits theaters on July 21st, but, in the meantime, you can dig into the huge lineup of the Barbie movie dolls and accessories that Mattel was just dying to release into the world.

The Barbie movie toy collection is massive, with highlights that include loads of Barbie and Ken dolls, a MEGA Dreamhouse, an RC Corvette, and a MEGA Dreamhouse – all with designs and outfits that come straight from the film (we love how Ken is wearing "Ken" underwear with the denim duds). A full list of the releases can be found below followed by a gallery of images. We expect that the items will be available to order here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon at some point today, June 1st. Note that US Super Saver shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout.

Barbie The Movie Doll Pink Gingham Dress : Models a vintage-inspired pink and white gingham dress, complete with daisy chain necklace and pastel pink heart-adorned pumps. $25

: Models a vintage-inspired pink and white gingham dress, complete with daisy chain necklace and pastel pink heart-adorned pumps. $25 Barbie The Movie Ken Doll Pastel Stripe Matching Set : Wears a beachy, pink and mint green striped matching set with surfboard in tow. $25

: Wears a beachy, pink and mint green striped matching set with surfboard in tow. $25 Barbie The Movie Doll Plaid Matching Set : Touts an impeccably coordinated three-piece matching pastel plaid set with puffy skirt, cropped jacket, and matching blouse. $50

: Touts an impeccably coordinated three-piece matching pastel plaid set with puffy skirt, cropped jacket, and matching blouse. $50 Barbie The Movie Ken Doll Denim Matching Set : Clad in an all-Demin look with an open vest and matching light wash jeans, featuring a glimpse of iconic Ken boxers. $50

: Clad in an all-Demin look with an open vest and matching light wash jeans, featuring a glimpse of iconic Ken boxers. $50 Barbie The Movie Doll Gold Disco Jumpsuit : Shines in a sequined disco jumpsuit featuring big disco hair, metallic jewelry and golden heels. $50

: Shines in a sequined disco jumpsuit featuring big disco hair, metallic jewelry and golden heels. $50 Barbie The Movie Doll Pink Western Outfit : Wears an eye-catching, Western-themed matching pink denim vest and flare jeans with a cowboy hat and boots. $50

: Wears an eye-catching, Western-themed matching pink denim vest and flare jeans with a cowboy hat and boots. $50 Barbie The Movie Doll Gloria Pink Power Pantsuit : Looks fierce in a three-piece pink suit featuring satiny blazer, matching blouse, and pinstriped trousers with fashionably split cuffs. $50

: Looks fierce in a three-piece pink suit featuring satiny blazer, matching blouse, and pinstriped trousers with fashionably split cuffs. $50 Barbie The Movie Ken Doll Gold and White Disco Tracksuit : Embodies luxe quality and casual style in a white tracksuit with metallic gold color-blocked sleeves and a shiny "K" accent to add star power to the ensemble. $50

: Embodies luxe quality and casual style in a white tracksuit with metallic gold color-blocked sleeves and a shiny "K" accent to add star power to the ensemble. $50 Barbie The Movie Doll President in Pink and Gold Dress : Wears a full, satiny gown that features a sparkly off-shoulder bodice and shimmery gold accents that trail down her skirt. $50

: Wears a full, satiny gown that features a sparkly off-shoulder bodice and shimmery gold accents that trail down her skirt. $50 Barbie The Movie Fashion Pack : Includes three iconic Barbie outfits from the movie: a blue and white sundress, gingham pink blouse and short set, and dreamy pajama outfit. $50

: Includes three iconic Barbie outfits from the movie: a blue and white sundress, gingham pink blouse and short set, and dreamy pajama outfit. $50 Barbie The Movie Pink Corvette Convertible : Featuring a curvy retro silhouette and pink paint job, with film-inspired details like white wall tires and chrome rimes. $75

: Featuring a curvy retro silhouette and pink paint job, with film-inspired details like white wall tires and chrome rimes. $75 UNO Barbie The Movie : Deck features graphics inspired by characters and scenes from Barbie The Movie – including a special "Played With Too Much" rule that will have players both discarding and drawing cards. $6.49

: Deck features graphics inspired by characters and scenes from Barbie The Movie – including a special "Played With Too Much" rule that will have players both discarding and drawing cards. $6.49 Little People Collector Barbie The Movie : Bringing four of the film's iconic characters down to Little People figure size and styled in memorable outfits including Barbie, President Barbie, Ken, and Gloria. $24

: Bringing four of the film's iconic characters down to Little People figure size and styled in memorable outfits including Barbie, President Barbie, Ken, and Gloria. $24 Barbie The Movie MEGA Dreamhouse : Buildable replica of Barbie's iconic 3-story DreamHouse as seen in the film, including spiral staircase, pool, and slide. $150

: Buildable replica of Barbie's iconic 3-story DreamHouse as seen in the film, including spiral staircase, pool, and slide. $150 Barbie The Movie Hot Wheels RC Barbie Corvette : Radio-controlled 1956 Corvette Stingray that can fit two Barbie dolls to create authentic road trips with Barbie. $55

: Radio-controlled 1956 Corvette Stingray that can fit two Barbie dolls to create authentic road trips with Barbie. $55 Barbie The Movie Hot Wheels Die-Cast Pink Corvette in 1:64 Scale: Features Barbie deco – in Barbie pink – as a Hot Wheels 1:64 scale die-cast car. $126

"Barbie The Movie is a monumental moment for the brand, and we cannot wait for fans to experience Barbie like never before on the big screen," said Lisa McKnight, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie & Dolls, Mattel. "The new line of Barbie The Movie Mattel toys perfectly captures the fun and joy of Barbie that is at the heart of the film. This collection allows fans of all ages to celebrate their favorite characters and scenes from the movie. What an incredible way to kick off the summer of Barbie!"

What is Barbie about?

In the film, after being expelled from Barbieland for being a less than perfect-looking doll, Barbie sets off for the human world to find true happiness. Barbie will star Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken. The film is directed by Greta Gerwig with a script from Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. Robbie, who had been rumored to be attached to the project since 2018, will also be producing the project through her LuckyChap banner. The cast of the project also includes America Ferrera (Superstore), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who, Sex Education) Alexandra Shipp (tick, tick, ...Boom!), Will Ferrell (Anchorman), Issa Rae (Insecure), Michael Cera (Superbad), and Ariana Greenblatt (Avengers: Infinity War).