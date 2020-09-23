Lord of the Rings Little People Figure Set Launches for Hobbit Day

Fisher-Price's Little People toys have been around for ages, but their new Collector Line is something that both kids and adults will love thanks to pop culture themes like The Office and Masters of the Universe. Now they're headed to Middle Earth with a collection of six figures based on the Peter Jackson Lord of the Rings films. The collection was released to celebrate Hobbit Day 2020, which took place yesterday, September 22nd. As die-hard fans know, this date commemorates the shared birthday of Bilbo and Frodo Baggins.

The set includes adorable 3-inch (approx.) versions of Frodo Baggins, Gandalf the Grey, Aragorn, Lady Arwen, Gimli, and Legolas. The set is in stock and shipping now here on Amazon for $29.99. Again, they're fun collectibles for adults, but they're also a great way to introduce your kids to LOTR early. Like age 1 early. The official description reads:

"Travel across Middle Earth from the Shire to Mount Doom and destroy the One Ring with this special edition Little People Collector Lord of the Rings figure set by Fisher-Price! This set features six figures brought down to Little People toy size and stylized to look like members of the Fellowship, including Frodo Baggins, Gandalf the Grey, Aragorn, Legolas and Gimli, as well as Lady Arwen. This must-have figure set is a great gift for Tolkien fans of all ages!"

The aforementioned The Office line of Little People figures has been a huge seller. However, You can still reserve a set here at Entertainment Earth for $19.99 with shipping slated for January. This adorable collection includes Michael Scott, Dwight, Jim, and Pam complete with their classic outfits and fun touches like Michael's World's Best Boss mug and a Jim Hearts Pam note.

