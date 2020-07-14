Star Wars: Disney+ Has Fans Heated Over Their Favorite Movie
As if this summer wasn't already trying enough, Disney+ has caused a little bit of a situation on Twitter. Monday night, the streaming platform asked its followers which movie in the Star Wars franchise was their favorite. As you might expect, plenty of discourse was to be had. In fact, the chatter grew so quickly, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi began trending on the microblogging platform as an obvious favorite of the masses.
May the Force be with you in this decision: What are your Top 5 @StarWars movies?— Disney+ (@disneyplus) July 14, 2020
Not to be outdone, both Revenge of the Sith and Rogue One also started to trend, though there are substantially fewer tweets for either property.
Keep scrolling to see what Star Wars fans are saying about their favorite movie.
So Worth It
Return of the Jedi is trending. I do not know why, but it's my favorite Star Wars movie so I am down for it. pic.twitter.com/EdRPkwDjqM— Zach Grace🖖 (@FlyingGraceSon) July 14, 2020
A Hill to Die On
As long as it's trending:
Return Of The Jedi > The Empire Strikes Back
I will die on this hill.— Mike (@TheSkonz) July 14, 2020
Don't Lie to Yourself
people who say Return of the Jedi is the best or even one of the best Star Wars are lying to themselves, to god, but most importantly to me— summer of esther (@esthermirirose) July 14, 2020
Revenge of the Sith
5- The Force Awakens/The Last Jedi
4- Solo: A Star Wars Story
3- A New Hope
2- Return of the Jedi
1- Revenge of the Sith
don’t @ me https://t.co/OoHM2d6mmJ— regina. (@darthregens) July 14, 2020
Needs More Ewoks
No idea why Return of the Jedi is trending, but I’d like to take this opportunity to say Ewoks are underrated. pic.twitter.com/j21VnSCc3a— Mary Grace Lucas (@bitofaninny) July 14, 2020
Rogue One!
Rogue One, Attack of the Clones, Revenge of the Sith, A New Hope, The Phantom Menace, and Return of the Jedi https://t.co/4ahB74QX4J— Sabrina Alexa Gomez (@Saber_Lexa) July 14, 2020
Only Revenge of the Sith
1. Revenge of the Sith— pixel anakin’s y/n (@SITHFALLON) July 14, 2020
2. Revenge of the Sith
3. Revenge of the Sith
4. Revenge of the Sith
5. Revenge of the Sith pic.twitter.com/HcS6WfvEzn
Empire. All. The. Way.
1. Empire strikes back
2. Return of the Jedi
3. New hope
4. Revenge of the sith
5. Maybe just maybe Rise of skywalker
I’m sorry but anyone who likes rogue one is wrong, that movie was trash— kiwi (@KiwiNinjaTurtle) July 14, 2020
Start At the Beginning
1) A New Hope— HelloGreedo (@HelloGreedo) July 14, 2020
2) The Empire Strikes Back
3) Return of the Jedi
4) The Last Jedi
5) The Force Awakens
The Right Response
Are you trying to cause chaos?— Ham (@itscaptainsir) July 14, 2020
All Star Wars movies are now streaming on Disney+.prev
