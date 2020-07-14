Star Wars: Disney+ Has Fans Heated Over Their Favorite Movie

As if this summer wasn't already trying enough, Disney+ has caused a little bit of a situation on Twitter. Monday night, the streaming platform asked its followers which movie in the Star Wars franchise was their favorite. As you might expect, plenty of discourse was to be had. In fact, the chatter grew so quickly, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi began trending on the microblogging platform as an obvious favorite of the masses.

May the Force be with you in this decision: What are your Top 5 @StarWars movies? — Disney+ (@disneyplus) July 14, 2020

Not to be outdone, both Revenge of the Sith and Rogue One also started to trend, though there are substantially fewer tweets for either property.

Keep scrolling to see what Star Wars fans are saying about their favorite movie.