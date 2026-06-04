Star Wars Fans Want 1 Dead Character Back (& It’s Making a Cancelled Movie Hurt More)

As a franchise built around heroes and villains battling each other to determine the fate of the galaxy, there have been several notable character deaths in Star Wars. Just about every movie and TV show that’s been released features at least one prominent demise, meaning fans have had to say goodbye to some of their favorites over the years. It goes without saying that some of those deaths leave more of an impact than others, and people wish they could be reversed. There’s one in particular fans keep bringing up, and it makes one of the many cancelled Star Wars movies that much more painful.

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On X, user natalia posed a question to Star Wars fans: “If you could undo any Star Wars death what would it be?” Popular picks included Padmé and Qui-Gon, but Ben Solo also received some mentions. Check out some of the responses in the space below:

Absolutely no contest, so much potential wasted. Still hope and believe in his return. pic.twitter.com/KD7nMFN0bv — Mellow Wanderer (@mellow_wanderer) June 4, 2026

Disney Scrapped Plans to Have Ben Solo Return

Of course, many Star Wars fans know by now that at one point, there were plans to have Ben Solo return following his demise in The Rise of Skywalker. A script for a film titled The Hunt for Ben Solo, which would have been directed by Steven Soderbergh, was completed and had Lucasfilm’s enthusiastic stamp of approval. When they brought it to Disney for the official green light, the Mouse House surprised everyone by rejecting the pitch. It was the first time Disney turned down a Star Wars movie that had a finished script in tow. In response, fans campaigned for The Hunt for Ben Solo to be revived.

With Disney now under new leadership (Josh D’Amaro is now CEO), some hoped that the change up top could help The Hunt for Ben Solo get off the ground. Unfortunately, none other than Soderbergh himself has confirmed that the project is truly dead. So, despite fan interest in seeing Ben Solo return in some capacity, Soderbergh has moved on to other things. It’s a disappointing turn of events; Adam Driver’s performance as Kylo Ren/Ben Solo was one of the highlights of the sequel trilogy, as the actor crafted a compelling and complex character who was always fascinating to watch. Viewers would have enjoyed seeing Driver get the opportunity to further flesh Ben Solo out, especially since he didn’t have much screen time after Ben turned back to the light in The Rise of Skywalker.

Star Wars has never been one to shy away from reversing character deaths (“Somehow, Palpatine returned.”), so Disney’s decision to scrap The Hunt for Ben Solo was perplexing. Lucasfilm has rather infamously had its fair share of struggles getting new Star Wars movies off the ground, so it’d be reasonable to assume Disney would have happily signed off on an idea from an Oscar-winning director. Soderbergh is a very versatile filmmaker and certainly knows how to produce a commercially viable, crowd-pleasing movie (see: Ocean’s Eleven). A Star Wars movie would have been something on a much larger scale for Soderbergh, but with his vision guiding the project, The Hunt for Ben Solo could have felt very fresh and exciting, which is exactly what Star Wars needs right now.

Barring any flashbacks or vision sequences in a new Star Wars movie revolving around Rey, it seems like we have seen the last of Driver’s Ben Solo on film. Theoretically, a different director could take a stab at something like The Hunt for Ben Solo (assuming Disney was willing to go with it), but Soderbergh’s involvement was the main reason why that project was so tantalizing. If he isn’t going to get the chance to make it, then sadly, The Hunt for Ben Solo will forever be unrealized.

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