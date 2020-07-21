Star Wars Fans Can't Help But Notice the Galactic Senate in New Parisian Theater
As it turns out, we might be a lot closer to a real-life Galactic Senate than previously thought. Throughout the day on Monday, concept art for a new theater design made its way around Twitter and there was a common theme amongst all who saw it — the French-based theater looks almost identical to the fictional political hub on Coruscant. The architecture comes from the Paris-based Ōma Cinema and it's founder Pierre Chican.
"Whereas all the cinemas built for more than 50 years now are similar and reproduce the same seating arrangement of the audience, this concept of movie theater creates a cinematographic experience at the same time intimate, spectacular, and immersive, where every seat in the house is the best seat in the house," Chican says on the company's website.
You can see the designs in the teaser video below.
Keep scrolling to see what Star Wars fans are saying about the contemporary theater design.
Damn the new Galactic Senate looks pretty dope https://t.co/mLl3q8yOvU— Logan (@gotham_god) July 21, 2020
Satin when he sees INCEPTION in a theater like this: pic.twitter.com/H114kuFbC8— Brad Weimer (@bradweimer) July 20, 2020
Pretty sure Yoda fought Palpatine here.... https://t.co/ytxBUfnFSl— Darin (@RuhRoweRarin) July 20, 2020
Prepare for... Galactic Senate Cinema https://t.co/h9XbfBGXLW— Max Finkel (@maxfinkel) July 20, 2020
I nominate myself to represent our planet in the TRON Galactic Senate https://t.co/lyDe0tZdhz— mose (@bosemergmann) July 20, 2020
Pretty wild that hearings in the Galactic Senate will feature movies now. https://t.co/dXUuGtqMxs— Kev Dead Redemption (@Kev_Dies_Twice) July 20, 2020
Whaaaaaaa!! This looks like the Galactic Senate Chamber from the Star Wars prequels! And I'm totally in! When can I book tickets!? 😁📽️ https://t.co/TNKyJHa7wG— Alex Billington (@firstshowing) July 20, 2020
Dead ringer for the Galactic Senate from Phantom Menace. https://t.co/TBt26FRAXI— SmokeyCloud (@SmokeyCloud) July 20, 2020
I'd be cool with the Galactic Senate-style social distancing seating https://t.co/pOlPTPmZxV— MovieKaiser117 😷 #BLM (@MKaiser117) July 20, 2020
When you want to go to the movies but you wind up at a Galactic Senate meeting. https://t.co/1oRmGBFIeo pic.twitter.com/wHpWEKlfPX— MisterBatfleck (@Mister_BatfIeck) July 20, 2020
Most Star Wars features — including all three prequels — are now streaming on Disney+.prev
