Star Wars: All the Jedi Who Survived Order 66

Friday's episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars saw the execution of Order 66. As previously seen in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Order 66 is the secret order programmed into the clone troopers of the Army of the Grand Republic by which Darth Sidious, aka Emperor Palpatine, was able to compel the clones to turn on their Jedi comrades. Almost all of the Jedi died in the initial betrayal. What few were able to survive the initial effects of Order 66 were soon either captured by the Galactic Empire or killed by Darth Vader or the Jedi-hunting Inquisitors of the Imperial Inquisitorious. But a handful of Jedi (and other Force users) managed to survive Order 66 and the Great Jedi Purge altogether. They were either never found or captured, or managed to escape and survive. We've compiled here a list of all the Jedi (and a couple of other relevant Force users) who we know managed to survive Order 66. We also include a list of those Jedi whose post-Order 66 activities are unknown, but were still on the Insquisitorious' list of escapees at last check. Keep reading to see all of the Jedi who managed to escape from Order 66.

Yoda (Photo: Lucasfilm) Yoda fought Darth Sidious when Chancellor Palpatine finally revealed himself to be the Sith Lord. He couldn't defeat Sidious and instead went into exile on the planet Dagobah. Yoda later trained Luke Skywalker, teaching him the skills he needed to defeat the Sith in his final confrontation with Palpatine and Darth Vader. Yoda died, but returned decades later as a Force ghost to offer Luke more advice during his crisis of faith.

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Photo: Lucasfilm) After defeating his friend and former Padawan Anakin Skywalker in a lightsaber duel, Obi-Wan Kenobi conferred with Yoda and saw Anakin's children born. He took the girl, Leia, to Alderaan and left her in the care of Bail Organa. He brought the boy, Luke, to Tatooine and left him with Anakin's stepbrother, Owen, and his wife, Beru. Obi-Wan remained on Tatooine, living in exile while secretly watching over Luke. He later convinced Luke to join him on one of his foolish adventures, leading Luke to the Rebel Alliance and introduce him to the ways of the Jedi. Obi-Wan died aboard the Death Star, giving himself up to the Force during a duel with his reborn apprentice, Darth Vader.

Taron Malicos (Photo: EA) As revealed in the video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Taron Malicos was a Jedi General during the Clone Wars. He managed to survive Order 66 by fleeing to Dathomir and remaining in hiding. While on Dathomir, Malicos fell to the Dark Side and became the leader of the Nightbrothers. He deceived the Nighsisters and tried to lure another Jedi survivor, Cal Kestis, to the dark side. Cal resisted and defeated Malicos with the help of one of the Nightsisters, who buried Malicos alive using Dark Side magic.

Maul (Photo: Lucasfilm) Maul was no Jedi, but he was a powerful Force user and that made him a target of Order 66. He was aboard a Republic Starship as a prisoner when Order 66 was executed. Commander Rex gave his clone troopers the order to execute Maul, but Ahsoka Tano freed Maul and set him to task distracting the clones. Maul became a crime lord during the time of the Empire but later became a reclusive hermit. Obsessed with Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Jedi who left him for dead on Naboo, he tracked Obi-Wan to Tatooine. They had a final duel, and Obi-Wan killed Maul. Before he died, Maul asked Obi-Wan if the boy he was watching over was the Chosen One. Obi-Wan said yes, and Maul said he believed Luke would avenge them.

Kannan Jarrus (Photo: Lucasfilm) Kannan Jarrus was a young padawan known as Caleb Dume when Order 66 was given. He managed to escape death and capture, then gave up the Jedi way. He hid his Jedi past and changed his name to Kannan Jarrus in order to survive, relying more on a blaster than his lightsaber. Kannan and his love, Hera Syndulla, led a band of rebels aboard the Ghost. He returned to his Jedi teaching after meeting a young Force-sensitive boy named Ezra Bridger on Lothal. He trained Ezra as his Padawan. Kanna died while the Ghost rescued was rescuing Hera from capture on Lothal.

Cere Junda (Photo: EA) Cere Junda was captured by the Empire after Order 66 but managed to escape. She severed her connection to the Force in order to stay safe, but she never gave up on her mission to rebuild the Jedi Order. Cere later met Cal Kestis and rescued him from the Imperial Inquisitorius. She then mentored Cal in the ways of the Jedi.

Cal Kestis (Photo: EA) The main protagonist of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Cal Kestis was a padawan when Order 66 came down. He survived, then went into seclusion working for the Scrapper Guild. An encounter with the Imperial Inquisitorious force Cal out of hiding. He was then hunted across the galaxy but received additional Jedi mentoring from Cere Junda.

Ahsoka Tano (Photo: Lucasfilm) Ahsoka Tano was once Anakin Skywalker's padawan, but she left the Jedi Order before the execution of Order 66. Nonetheless, she was a target of the order and only survived by freeing Commande Rex of his inhibitor chip. Ahsoka later joined the Rebel Alliance. She acted as the secret agent Fulcrum before meeting up with the Ghost crew. She later faced down her former master, Darth Vader, and would have died if Ezra Bridger hadn't pulled out and into the world between worlds. She continued to work with the Rebel Alliance and survived long enough to see the Empire fall.

Naq Med (Photo: Lucasfilm) Naq Med was initiated into the Jedi Order, but left to find his own path sometime before Order 66 came down. He met a woman and fell in love and had a family. He later learned of Order 66 and believed Palpatine's reports of a Jedi uprising. Then the Grand Inquisitor tracked him down. Med survived the fight and fled to the planet Pam'ba, where he remained for the rest of his life. During the era of the New Republic, Med's great-grandson Karr Nuq Sin (pictured above) tracked Med down. Med died with the knowledge that his family had survived and the Jedi were restored. Karr took his great-grandfather's robe and lightsaber and became a Force collector, one who collects stories and artifacts related to the Jedi.