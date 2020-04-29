Star Wars: The Last Jedi Director Teases Chewbacca Actor for Eating Porgs

✖

Star Wars: The Last Jedi introduced several new elements into the vaunted franchise, and you have to include the lovable species known as the Porgs in that list. The Porgs quickly took over the Star Wars world for a bit thanks to a big merchandising push (and the fact that they're kind of adorable), and while some fans weren't crazy about them, it's hard to argue they were a hit. That said, in the movie, Chewbacca doesn't think that highly of them, and at one point roasts one to eat. Chewbacca actor Joonas Suotamo recently posted a photo of him on the set of the film, where he's taking expert eating Porg advice from director Rian Johnson, and Johnson had a great response.

Suotamo's photo included the caption "Rian Johnson directing me on the proper way to roast a porg. 🥳", and has Johnson looking quite animated as he breaks, well, Porg eating 101 down.

That prompted Johnson to chime in, teasing that all he was doing was bringing out the Porg-eating skills that were already there.

Johnson responded "You’re a natural. A cruel, heartless natural. ❤️".

I can't be the only one who felt bad for the Porg there, right? I mean, I know some people don't like Porgs, but have a heart!

Porgs were actually created out of necessity, not just merchandising. Particular locations where the film was shot were also home to Puffins, and since they couldn't move them they created a creature to essentially go over them in the movie. Thus, Porgs were born, and you've gotta admit, it's a fantastic way to deal with a problem like that. Not only did they keep the Puffins unbothered but they also created a whole new species for the Star Wars universe. Not a bad one-two punch.

As for Johnson, we aren't sure when he will be making another Star Wars film. The Last Jedi was successful at the box office but has divided many fans. That was only furthered when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters, and while there is a Rian Johnson trilogy that was in the works at some point, we aren't sure what the status is of it.

