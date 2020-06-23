Star Wars: Mark Hamill Reveals His Pseudonyms for Rogue One and Solo Cameos

✖

The season finale of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian revealed that Mark Hamill had a vocal cameo as the droid EV-9D9 in the series, with the actor going on to confirm on social media that he has had vocal cameos in all Star Wars films from Disney, as he most recently revealed that his secret pseudonym for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Solo: A Star Wars Story was "William M. Patrick." The actor himself didn't reveal which characters he voiced, as that credit only appears in the "additional voices" section of the credits, with fans surely being able to identify the cameos if the specific characters were credited to this fake name.

"It was never about billing (L-[Rogue One] R-[Solo]) or salary," Hamill shared on Twitter. "It was for fun & the fans & because I❤️#EasterEggs! I misremembered my pseudonym as 'Patrick Williams'-It was actually 'William M. Patrick' (for my older & younger brothers) I'm not telling what the M. stands for."

Fans might have first met Hamill as Luke Skywalker back in Star Wars: A New Hope, but once his time in the galaxy far, far away seemingly concluded after Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, the actor began to pursue a career as a voice actor and brought a number of iconic characters to life, most famously the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series. With audiences knowing he was reprising his role of Skywalker in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, some noticed that Hamill lent his voice to Dobbu Scay and Boolio in those films, respectively.

Given his clear passion for the series and love of voice acting, we shouldn't be surprised if Hamill's voice pops up in other Star Wars projects further down the line. What we shouldn't expect, however, is ever seeing him reprise his Luke Skywalker role.

"Oh, I can't imagine that, no," Hamill previously shared with Entertainment Weekly about ever returning to his live-action role. "I had a beginning, middle, and end. Those films gave me far more than I ever expected when we started out so it's never even occurred to me."

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Star Wars franchise.

