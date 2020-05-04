New Star Wars Movie From Taika Waititi Confirmed

✖

May 4th is always a day to celebrate for Star Wars fans, but Disney and Lucasfilm have revealed news that makes the celebration even more exciting. A while back, there were reports that Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi would be directing a brand new Star Wars movie, though nothing had been confirmed. That changed on Monday when Disney announced that Waititi has officially signed on to direct a live-action Star Wars movie, which is set for a release in theaters, not on the Disney+ streaming service.

This story is developing. More to come...

