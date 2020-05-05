Star Wars: Rian Johnson Shares New The Last Jedi Behind-the-Scenes Photos for May the 4th

✖

With today being May the 4th, Star Wars fans around the world are paying tribute to the galaxy far, far away with some of their favorite memories of the franchise, with even Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson getting in on the action by sharing behind-the-scenes photos from his time directing the film. Ahead of the film's release in December of 2017, Johnson had to keep the film a secret from fans, which includes only offering vague glimpses of the adventure, but in the years since its release, Johnson has provided fans with some truly touching moments captured while making the acclaimed film.

The photos depict Frank Oz bringing Yoda to life alongside Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker, John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran with their arms around the inspiring "Broom Boy," Kylo and Luke's dusty showdown on Crait, and a quiet moment of Anthony Daniels on set and outside of his famous C-3PO costume, captioning the photo, "ahhhh FEEL THE LOVE."

In the years since he joined the galaxy far, far away, Johnson has shared countless powerful images that he took on set, with fans becoming so enamored with them that they have even attempted to crowdfund a book containing the images. Luckily, fans don't have to pull the money together themselves, as Johnson has previously teased that an official release of the images could be on the way.

When one fan asked Johnson on Twitter last March if a Kickstarter could be launched to release the images in a more formal book collection by fans themselves, Johnson replied, "That’s lovely of you but there’s no need - it’ll happen through official ways at some point I promise!"

Even though the filmmaker's post serves as a look back at the franchise, getting any sort of comment from him about Star Wars ignites theories regarding what his future might hold with Lucasfilm.

Prior to the release of The Last Jedi, Lucasfilm announced that Johnson would develop a trilogy of new films that were disconnected from the Skywalker Saga, with no official update having emerged about that project in the years since. Most recently, Taika Waititi was announced by Lucasfilm to be developing a film for the series, leaving audiences to wonder when, or if, Johnson's films will ever move forward.

Disney currently has three Star Wars release dates secured in December of 2022, December of 2024, and December of 2026, though no word has come of what films will occupy these release dates.

