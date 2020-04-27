Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Concept Art Shows Rey Donning Kylo Ren's Helmet

✖

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker toyed with the idea of Rey falling to the Dark Side. A newly-revealed piece of concept shows Rey following in the footsteps of her rival, Kylo Ren. The artwork from concept artist Adam Brockbank shows Dark Rey donning the helmet of Kylo Ren. It is one of a handful of Dark Rey pieces he's put up on his Instagram page, saying they date back to early pre-production on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. It seems that, at this point, there was some consideration given to having Rey take Kylo Ren's place on the Dark Side of the Force. You can take a look below.

Much was made of Rey’s possible turn to the dark side of the Force after she appeared looking very Sith-like with a black robe and a red, dual-bladed lightsaber in a trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Dark Rey turned out to be only a vision that appeared to Rey rather than a full-on villain turn for the heroine.

Concept art revealed previously in The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hinted that there had been plans for more from Dark Rey and her relationship with Kylo Ren. The artwork showed Dark Rey with lightsaber poised to finish off Kylo Ren. Across a handful of art pieces, Rey can be seen approaching Supreme Commander Kylo Ren, putting the lightsaber blade to Ren’s neck, and Force choking Kylo Ren.

Before The Rise of Skywalker released, star Daisy Ridley touched on how it was fun to get to play Rey’s dark side in the film. "It's fun to play someone's best version, and then the worst," she said. "It's an amazing thing to do as an actress, but we can't do it often... I felt very good.”

The Rise of Skywalker artwork also revealed some other scenes that were considered for inclusion in the film. A version of Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly’s original script for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker also surfaced online, revealing that some of their original ideas for the film were different from what the film became. Luke Skywalker had a larger role to play in the film. Emperor Palpatine had no role to play and remained dead (and was not related in any way to Rey). Darth Vader even had a role to play, facing off with his grandson, Kylo Ren.

