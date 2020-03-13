Judy Greer Cast in Disney's Stargirl Sequel

✖

The sequel to Disney+'s Stargirl has just recruited a fan-favorite actress. On Tuesday, reports indicated that Judy Greer is expected to star in the upcoming film, which is the sequel to the streamer's 2019 live-action hit. Greer is set to play Ana, the mother of Stargirl (Grace VanderWaal) who will move the duo to Los Angeles to work on a film. The two will be joined by Elijah Richardson (Mr. Robot, When They See Us) as Evan, Stargirl's new neighbor and an aspiring writer.

Greer has developed a prolific career over the years, with notable roles in Jurassic World, 13 Going on 30, Archer, 27 Dresses, and the Halloween franchise. Comic book movie fans know her best for her role as Maggie Lang, the ex-wife of Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), in Marvel's Ant-Man franchise.

"[Marvel] treat us really well and I really like the risks they’re taking with the comedy in their superhero movies kind of starting with Guardians of the Galaxy," Greer said in a 2015 interview. "I’m friendly with James Gunn and I was so happy that Marvel allowed his personality and his voice to show through because he’s one of the funniest guys I know. It’s fun to see superheroes who aren’t just kicking ass but are also fully formed characters."

The Stargirl sequel will be directed by Julia Hart, who will co-write the film with her husband, Jordan Horowitz. The pair previously wrote the first film's script, which adapted Jerry Spinelli's beloved young-adult novel of the same name, alongside Kristin Hahn. VanderWaal is expected to write and perform original music for the film.

Lee Stollman and Ellen Goldsmith-Vein are producing alongside The Gotham Group for Disney+. Horowitz is producing for Hart and Horowitz’s company Original Headquarters. Hahn and Spinelli are EPs. Michael Penn will be the Executive Music Producer and will write original music for the sequel.

