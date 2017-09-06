Stephen Amell Says Casey Jones’ Origin Story Told In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2

During an appearance at Wizard World Philadelphia Comic Con, Stephen Amell gave a little bit of insight into what fans can expect in regards to his character in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2. In describing the difference between Arrow and Casey Jones' fighting styles, Amell revealed that Casey Jones origin story would be told in the sequel to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

"Gone is the bow and arrow. Incoming is the hockey stick. Without getting too spoilery or even a little spoilery, I will say that you can consider this movie, the movie in and of itself is not this, but for my character, it's a little bit of an origin story," said Amell. "So when we meet Casey Jones, he is not necessarily the butt-kicking, vigilante shadow-of-the-night that he may eventually become. As a result, the fighting style for me is much different. It's much more take many more risks. It's much less calculated. It's just beating guys up with a hockey stick."

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2 is scheduled to be released in movie theaters on June 3, 2016.