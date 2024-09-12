Stephen King's Salem's Lot Finally Gets Official Trailer and Poster

The new take on 'Salem's Lot is finally going to get into the hands of the audience.

Max has finally released a trailer for 'Salem's Lot, the latest adaptation of the Stephen King story of the same name, which is now slated for a release in October, officially returning it to Warner Bros.' release schedule so that it won't be scrapped for a tax credit. That's the theory many fans had gone with in recent months, as the movie stretched into months of unexplained delays and absence from the release calendar. King himself had chimed in to tell audiences the movie was good, but at the time couldn't promise that we would actually get to see it.

It was likely helped by the presence of star Lewis Pullman, who seems to be one of those actors who's just everywhere right now. You can see the first look trailer below.

Other stars include Alfre Woodard (Dr. Cody), Makenzie Leigh (Susan Norton), Bill Camp (Matthew Burke), Spencer Treat Clark (Mike Ryerson), Pilou Asbæk (Straker), and John Benjamin Hickey (Father Callahan).

Director Gary Dauberman compared how the horror film brings back the feeling of attending a drive-in feature. "It's this crazy sugar-high of a scene. I thought, 'Yeah, this is what this is. This is a drive-in movie,'" Dauberman told Vanity Fair of a scene largely inspired by the first-edition cover of King's novel. "As with most horror movies, I think audiences really elevate the experience. So I think getting as many people as you can cram on the couch would be my preferred way to watch this."

The King story was first brought to life by The Texas Chain Saw Massacre director Tobe Hooper for a two-part TV movie in 1979. In 2004, another two-part adaptation of the novel was developed, which starred Rob Lowe. The Hulu TV series Castle Rock served as a blend of a variety of King characters and settings, with Jerusalem's Lot, the town featured in 'Salem's Lot, being a key component of the series' Season 2 storyline. In 2021, King's short story "Jerusalem's Lot," a prequel to the novel 'Salem's Lot, was adapted into an Epix TV series starring Adrien Brody and Emily Hampshire.

There's also a new poster, which features a creepy image that evokes King's original story...!

The new Salem's Lot is set to land on MAX on October 3rd.