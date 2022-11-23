Disney's Strange World Trailer Released

✖

Walt Disney Animation Studios has released the trailer for Strange World, its newest animated feature starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a farmer named Ethan Clade who gets transported to a literal strange new world alongside his family of famous explorers. As the logline teases, the family's latest expedition to a realm beyond space and time will challenge them to bridge their differences and come together, if they want to get home. Classic Disney adventure story.

Of course, as you can see below there are several key factors with Strange World that set it apart from other Disney animated films (and perhaps make this soft-launch promotion more sensible):

Travel past space and time to a place of infinite mystery. 🌋👾⛰ Watch the new trailer for Disney’s #StrangeWorld and see the movie this November. pic.twitter.com/FsUybBS52X — DisneyStrangeWorld (@strangeworld) June 6, 2022

First, there's the titular premise of the "strange world" this film will visit: it looks like it could come off potentially more creepy than cool in design, with the weird creatures not reaching the fantastical level of Avatar's Pandora or the imaginative fun of how films like Soul and Inside Out have personified our spiritual and emotional selves (respectively). Then there are films like Ecanto and Mitchells vs. the Machines which have recently delivered great family-bonding stories through some big blockbuster-style premises. So fare Strange World just feel kind of like its coasting in the middle of all that...

"I loved reading the old issues of pulps growing up," Strange World director Don Hall (Big Hero 6) told Variety. "They were big adventures in which a group of explorers might discover a hidden world or ancient creatures. They've been a huge inspiration for 'Strange World.'"

Disney's Strange World will re-team Don Hall with writer Qui Nguyen; the two last collaborated on the Disney animated feature release Raya and the Last Dragon, which was released on Disney+ in 2021. Beyond that details about Starnge World are strangely hard to come by – Gyllenhaal's casting was only confirmed with this teaser trailer release. There is some additional information on Strange World provided by the Walt Disney Company's official site: